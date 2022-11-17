ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ntdaily.com

Return of Tylor Perry fuels men’s basketball win over Fresno State

Men’s basketball defeated California State University-Fresno 61-52 at home on Saturday night. The Mean Green (2-1) were coming off a 30-point loss to Saint Mary’s College of California and were ranked last in the nation for average points per game. The return of senior guard Tylor Perry, who led the team in scoring with 21 points, and junior guard Rubin Jones saw the offense score at a higher level.
FRESNO, CA
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
KLTV

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
GARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.The U.S. Supreme Court...
TEXAS STATE

