Return of Tylor Perry fuels men’s basketball win over Fresno State
Men’s basketball defeated California State University-Fresno 61-52 at home on Saturday night. The Mean Green (2-1) were coming off a 30-point loss to Saint Mary’s College of California and were ranked last in the nation for average points per game. The return of senior guard Tylor Perry, who led the team in scoring with 21 points, and junior guard Rubin Jones saw the offense score at a higher level.
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.The U.S. Supreme Court...
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
