GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...

GARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO