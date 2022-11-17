Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
toofab.com
'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47
"She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her." Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.
toofab.com
Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland on Finding Their Voices In Pitch Perfect Spinoff 'Bumper In Berlin' (Exclusive)
Devine spills on the challenges of "playing this talented psychopath again," while Hyland shares how "nerve-wracking" it was to put her singing voice front and center. Bumper's back ... and he's got some backup. Kicking off November 23 on Peacock, the musical comedy spinoff series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"...
toofab.com
Cheryl Burke Announces She's Leaving DWTS as a Pro Dancer, Wants to Become a Judge
In the latest episode, head judge Len Goodman announced that he would be departing the show after 17 years. Cheryl Burke has been a fixture on "Dancing with the Stars" since Season 2. On Sunday, she announced her retirement as a professional dancer -- but if she has her way, she won't be going anywhere!
toofab.com
Blythe Danner Reveals Secret Battle with Same Cancer That Killed Late Husband, Bruce Paltrow
"I was amazed at how strong she was able to be," says daughter Gwyneth Paltrow. Blythe Danner just revealed she had a private battle with oral cancer, but is now in remission. This journey was especially scary and emotional for Danner, as it is the same type of cancer which killed her late husband, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002.
Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community...
toofab.com
JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Ever Again After 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
"I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's s----y." JoJo Siwa is doubling down on her criticism of Candace Cameron Bure after she called out the actress over her "traditional marriage" comments. While speaking to PEOPLE...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck 'Makes Me Happiest' In Loved Up Instagram Post
The two take their PDA to social media. Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about her love for Ben Affleck. Over the weekend, the singer/actress shared a video of her and her husband to social media -- with audio featuring the P!nk song "Try," while a child's voice says, "Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me happiest!"
toofab.com
How Kelsey and Spencer Grammer Mended Their Strained Relationship
"I think it was really healing for us" Kelsey Grammer and daughter and Spencer are putting in the work to repair their father-daughter relationship. The 67-year-old actor and the "Rick and Morty" voice actress have had a strained relationship over the years, after Grammer split from Spencer's mother Doreen Alderman as a child.
toofab.com
2022 American Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night
"It's the motherf---ing AMAs!" The "American Music Awards" definitely had a different energy this year, trading in Cardi B's playful hip-hop vibes from last year for Wayne Brady's glee club groove. Bad Bunny came into the night with the most nominations at eight, including one for Artist of the Year....
toofab.com
Ryan Reynolds Wrote a 'Full Deadpool Christmas Movie' Years Ago -- So What Happened to It?
It's been four years since "Deadpool 2" came out and apparently Reynolds has been sitting on this script for just as long!. Fans have been waiting years and years now for another installment of Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool" franchise only to find out there's been a "full" Christmas movie script sitting around for four years?!
toofab.com
Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie
Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!. Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch." The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as...
toofab.com
North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour. North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip. On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter...
Comments / 0