toofab.com

'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47

"She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her." Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

Cheryl Burke Announces She's Leaving DWTS as a Pro Dancer, Wants to Become a Judge

In the latest episode, head judge Len Goodman announced that he would be departing the show after 17 years. Cheryl Burke has been a fixture on "Dancing with the Stars" since Season 2. On Sunday, she announced her retirement as a professional dancer -- but if she has her way, she won't be going anywhere!
GoldDerby

Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community...
toofab.com

How Kelsey and Spencer Grammer Mended Their Strained Relationship

"I think it was really healing for us" Kelsey Grammer and daughter and Spencer are putting in the work to repair their father-daughter relationship. The 67-year-old actor and the "Rick and Morty" voice actress have had a strained relationship over the years, after Grammer split from Spencer's mother Doreen Alderman as a child.
toofab.com

2022 American Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

"It's the motherf---ing AMAs!" The "American Music Awards" definitely had a different energy this year, trading in Cardi B's playful hip-hop vibes from last year for Wayne Brady's glee club groove. Bad Bunny came into the night with the most nominations at eight, including one for Artist of the Year....
toofab.com

Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie

Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!. Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch." The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as...
toofab.com

North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour. North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip. On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter...

