Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
How Celina is using a Citizens Government Academy to engage residents in the city’s unfolding story
I have become keenly aware of the little pieces of Celina that have found their way into my home over the past few months. There’s the Celina Fire Department mug that sits on my desk holding my morning coffee. There’s the artistic bundle of vegetation sitting proudly on my bookshelf - a souvenir from an activity hosted at Terramania, guided by Traci Miller as she told us about how and why she chose to open her business in Celina. There’s also the white binder on my desk containing pages of information and notes accumulated over time, detailing both how the city of Celina operates today and what it is poised to look like in the future.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony city leaders share their vision of the future
The Colony has grown exponentially in the past several years, becoming a destination for other communities in North Dallas and a thriving place for residents to live. Learn more about The Colony from the city’s very own City Manager Troy Powell, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, and city council member Perry Schrag.
starlocalmedia.com
Lights, art installations, runs and more: See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member
Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area
Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner
Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Zoning roundup: Celina approves three cases at City Council meeting
Celina has approved three new annexation and zoning cases on three different tracts of land. During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 City Council meeting, Celina representatives approved three items concerning voluntary annexation and zoning of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Local activities, holiday events scheduled in Coppell and the surrounding communities for the week of Nov. 20
There are a variety of activities to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week with festivals, learning opportunities and more scheduled. Take a look at the top five things for activities in the Coppell Gazette for the week of Nov. 20. The Great Migration Challenge.
starlocalmedia.com
Holiday events, trivia nights scheduled in The Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 20
This week in The Colony and Little Elm, there are a variety of local events focused on promoting community. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 20. Lights on The Lake.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell
Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Carolyn Martinez, instructor for Yoga in the Plaza
Carolyn Martinez is one of the instructors for Yoga in the Plaza in Lewisville and is also an instructor at Blue Anjou Yoga Studio in Lewisville. When she’s not doing yoga, you can find Martinez spending time outdoors. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying
There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Dan Powers, Chief Operating Officer of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County
Dan Powers serves as Chief Operating Officer with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County. The nonprofit was established 30 years ago to serve children and families victimized by child abuse in the county. Research indicates that by 2050, Collin County’s population will surpass 3.8 million residents and that the center must be ready to serve 10,000 clients. The Center recently celebrated the openings of its new campus in McKinney, reflecting an expansion in services.
starlocalmedia.com
Improbable Lovejoy rally falls short in rematch with South Oak Cliff
ARLINGTON — That the Lovejoy football team would even be in position to attempt an onside kick with a shot at a potential go-ahead possession opposite South Oak Cliff seemed borderline unfathomable as the Golden Bears maintained a 42-10 lead by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. But with...
starlocalmedia.com
One step short SUB: Lions fall in Class 5A state championship match
Reedy had already achieved more than any other Frisco ISD volleyball team in school district history. The Lions were hoping for a storybook ending, but it was not meant to be, as Colleyville Heritage did not cooperate as it claimed a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory in the Class 5A state championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
starlocalmedia.com
Lady Bobcats' lone senior, Grubbs reflects on memorable time at Celina
When the Celina volleyball team held its annual senior night before an Oct. 4 bout with rival Aubrey, it was a ceremony brief on representation but heightened in both intimacy and emotion. The Lady Bobcats rostered only one senior for the 2022 season, Payton Grubbs. It was a role Grubbs...
starlocalmedia.com
Prince of Peace falls short in TAPPS 4A state semifinals
Prince of Peace head volleyball coach Heidi Henke remembers seeing the heartbreak on the face of senior outside hitter Autumn Perry after the Lady Eagles lost in the 2021 TAPPS 5A state championship game against Fort Bend Christian Academy. It was the second straight state championship game loss for Prince...
starlocalmedia.com
Dinosaurs, Santa, history and more: See what's happening the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
Cortez's all-around play, leadership fuel strong start for Lady Eagles
Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
