I have become keenly aware of the little pieces of Celina that have found their way into my home over the past few months. There’s the Celina Fire Department mug that sits on my desk holding my morning coffee. There’s the artistic bundle of vegetation sitting proudly on my bookshelf - a souvenir from an activity hosted at Terramania, guided by Traci Miller as she told us about how and why she chose to open her business in Celina. There’s also the white binder on my desk containing pages of information and notes accumulated over time, detailing both how the city of Celina operates today and what it is poised to look like in the future.

CELINA, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO