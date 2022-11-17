Viewing Guide: How to watch Ohio State vs. Maryland

Ohio State is heading into its Week 12 game against Maryland 10-0, including 7-0 in Big Ten competition. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — The Big Ten East is coming down to Ohio State and Michigan, just like everyone has been expecting. But before we can get to that game, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines have to take care of business against two of the more respectable teams in the conference: Maryland and Illinois, respectively.

Aside from the teams’ overtime nail-biter four years ago, Maryland hasn’t put up much of a fight against Ohio State. The Terrapins stand a better chance this time around — that is, if quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is closer to full strength, and the offense snaps out of its abysmal two-game funk.

Lettermen Row has the viewing and listening information in one piece ahead of kickoff.

Buckeyes vs. Maryland: Game time, details

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 7-0. The Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points against Maryland in each of the teams’ meetings, going over the 60-point mark four times. Under Day, Ohio State has topped the Terrapins, 73-14, in 2019 and, 66-17, in 2021. But Day was the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the 2018 showdown that saw Maryland nearly upset the Buckeyes in College Park. Ohio State, then No. 10, survived a 52-51 overtime thriller, thanks to a failed two-point conversion by the Terps. The late Dwayne Haskins accounted for six total touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in the win, and Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. racked up 298 yards on the ground.

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

3:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: ABC

ABC Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 19 Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland Weather: Low of 26º, high of 44º, 0% chance of rain at kickoff, winds 4-7 mph

Low of 26º, high of 44º, 0% chance of rain at kickoff, winds 4-7 mph The line: Ohio State is a 27.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider

Ohio State is a 27.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 63.5 points

How to watch Buckeyes

The Ohio State v. Maryland game will be televised on ABC with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter) on the call.

How to stream Buckeyes

The Buckeyes v. Terrapins matchup will stream across all ESPN platforms, including ESPN+.

How to listen to Buckeyes

Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews will have the call on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network 97.1 FM (WBNS).

Series fun fact

Ohio State is averaging 69.5 points in its two wins against Maryland during Ryan Day’s time as head coach of the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, the Terps have scored a combined 31 points in those games.