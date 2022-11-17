Read full article on original website
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited. Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis. On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement...
207 to Remain Exclusive Area Code for Longer Than Last Predicted
It is all in the numbers. In more ways than one. We all have heard the drum beating that soon we will be exhausting available phone numbers in the 207 area code. And the majority want Maine to remain as a one area code state. 207 as our only area...
Here’s Where New Englanders Rank With Credit Card Debt in the Country
It's been a nemesis for all of us at one time or another. Having debt in general is a way of life, and it's really just a matter of how well you keep up with monthly payments, no matter the amount, right? Easier said then done when living in ever-changing times. Many with minimal debt still struggle with on-time, monthly payments.
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools
Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Hey Maine, Use These Hacks To Defrost Your Windshield Quickly
Like it or not, winter weather is here! And, one of the biggest inconveniences of the season is frosted or icy windshields. Courtesy of WMTW and Country Living, here are three easy life hacks to quickly and easily clear your windshield. 1 - Pour lukewarm water on your windshield (and...
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
Election Day in Maine – Where to Vote, How to Register Today
It's Election Day, so we've put together some information you may need before heading to the polls. The first thing you'll want to know if you don't already is where to vote. There are too many locations statewide, obviously, to print here, but you can click here for the full list. It's a good idea to double-check if your polling place changed during the pandemic. For instance, in Orrington where I live, the polling place changed from the town office to the school for the pandemic. It has now been returned to the town office.
Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice
An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
