It's Election Day, so we've put together some information you may need before heading to the polls. The first thing you'll want to know if you don't already is where to vote. There are too many locations statewide, obviously, to print here, but you can click here for the full list. It's a good idea to double-check if your polling place changed during the pandemic. For instance, in Orrington where I live, the polling place changed from the town office to the school for the pandemic. It has now been returned to the town office.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO