WMU hockey's Luke Grainger named NCHC Forward of the Week
Western Michigan hockey forward Luke Grainger was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Week Monday. The junior collected four points in a series split at Lawson Arena over the weekend. In Friday's 5-4 loss to the Bulldogs, Grainger capped off a scoring flurry in dramatic fashion. After trailing...
Chief of WMU Department of Public Safety addresses WSA
Chief of the WMU Department of Public Safety (DPS), Scott Merlo addressed the Western Student Association (WSA) Legislative Assembly and took questions from Assembly members during a non-voting meeting Nov 16. Merlo was appointed as chief of the DPS in 2014. Before opening up the floor to questions he explained...
WMU men's soccer shuts out Lipscomb in NCAA tournament second round
Western Michigan men’s soccer defeated No. 9 Lipscomb 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday. The Broncos posted its 12th shutout of the season as it advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in program history and the first time since 2017. Senior defender...
