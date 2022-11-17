Iowa State-Iowa extend Cy-Hawk series through 2027

(Holst/Getty Images)

The historic in-state rivalry between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones will continue as the two universities have extended a contract today that ensures the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series will be played through 2027.

The announcement was made jointly on Thursday though Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, solidifying that one of the great rivalries in college football will occur for the next five seasons.

The Cy-Hawk Series dates back as early as 1894 and has been played annually since 1977 aside from the game being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Iowa currently hold the series lead at 46-23 over the Cyclones, but Iowa State won their most recent matchup this season in 10-7 victory in Iowa City.

WATCH: Pat McAfee calls out Kirk Ferentz following rant on Iowa

24 years is a long time. Some might say too long. Pat McAfee would probably agree, but still hasn’t given up hope that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz can turn his program around. The key to that, according to McAfee – modernization.

“He is beloved by the Iowa fans and he should be. He’s brought a lot of success. … I think my big thing about Iowa – and I have some Hawkeye friends – Iowa programs they had ANF on their helmets for a long time,” McAfee said on College GameDay. “American Needs Farmers.

“I want to know what you know about farmers. I know some things. They obviously provide the critical food for our country. But those farmers got a lot of cash, and those farmers would support that program however. I think Ferentz has to evolved into the NIL and layout these modern opportunities because of how good the defense is, with how good the offense could be – you bring a couple stars in the transfer portal – look at Iowa to be all the way back. Kirk’s gotta fire his dam kid, though.”

Ferentz’s son, Brian Ferentz is the offensive coordinator of the Hawkeyes. With the season the Iowa offense has had, most programs would have fired their OC a long time ago in the same situation. Still, blood is thicker than water and Kirk hasn’t given up on his son yet – even though every single Iowa fan already has.