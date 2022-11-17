ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
KAHULUI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Trout Farmer Is Closing Up Shop After A Rough Year

Farming is a tough business, but lately it’s been especially hard on John Dobovan. In the last year alone, Hawaii’s first commercial aquaponic trout farmer steered his small business through the massive December 2021 storm that flooded his hatchery — and that was after losing much of his income and falling behind on rent when restaurants stopped putting in orders during the pandemic.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko

WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
KHON2

The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
KAHULUI, HI

