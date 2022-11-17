ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart explains importance of walk-ons in Georgia program

By Jack Mathison
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJfCK_0jETKafz00
Photo: Tony Walsh

ATHENS, Ga. — Over the past decade, and especially over the last five years, Georgia football recruiting has risen from one of the best in the country to maybe the best in the nation year in and year out. While so many highly touted high school players have committed to the University of Georgia in that time period, there’s also been several overlooked Georgia products that have snuck onto the Bulldogs roster without a scholarship and played a huge role for the Dawgs.

It seems as though it would be difficult for a head coach to find a bunch of 18-year old kids to come onto the team in a preferred walk-on, better known as PWO, capacity, but Kirby Smart explained that the true struggle actually comes in not having enough spots for them all.

“Yeah, it’s not hard to find the pool. There’s thousands of kids wanting,” Smart said. “The hard part is deciphering between what you’re going to take because some of the walk-ons we get have scholarship offers. We got — you know some of our preferred walk-ons have turned down full rise to schools and they want to come to Georgia. Maybe because they want to go to school at Georgia, maybe because they want to play at Georgia, but we got a pretty good track record of the PWOs. We only get a few of those a year, so we have a limited number of spots for an unlimited number of people. We don’t have to go beg people to walk on. People are dying to do that. We get countless requests for that.”

For Smart and the Bulldogs, it’s not always about just bringing the best possible players onto the team as walk-ons, but it’s in order to fill a potential vacancy on the team.

“We’re more selective of who we bring out there because some years we need o-linemen, some years we need DB, some years we’re short at running back,” Smart said. “We try to get our needs out of the walk-on class.”

The Bulldogs only get a specific number of scholarships that they can extend to the team in any given year, meaning that there’s the potential for a lot of quality in-state players to not get an offer. Over the last ten years of Georgia Football, Smart cited three different Bulldogs that they were able to land as walk-ons that have played huge roles on the team.

“Every now and then, in our state especially, you’ve got tremendous high school players who get overlooked,” Smart said. “There’s no greater example of that than Dan Jackson. Several guys when I first got here, Prather Hudson. I mean these guys were really good football players that contributed. Aaron Davis I think was one when I got here. They’re just really good athletes. So we’re very blessed to have the opportunity to bring in the walk-ons we have.”

When most Bulldog fans hear “PWO,” they likely immediately think of Georgia safety Dan Jackson. Due to a foot injury suffered earlier this season, Jackson unfortunately won’t be able to suit up in Athens for the rest of 2022, and his presence in the Bulldogs secondary will be missed. From North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, Jackson has totaled 56 tackles in his Bulldog career, including three tackles for loss, a blocked punt, and this interception on Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Despite appearing in many blowout games for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball in order to run out the clock, Prather Hudson played a similar role on special teams as Dan Jackson. In his career with the Bulldogs, Hudson ran the ball 25 times for 97 yards and after, transferred to Illinois for his graduate season. While the Columbus (Ga.) native has since then joined the Georgia football staff, he’ll always be remembered most for shooting his shot with ESPN and SEC Network reporter and host Laura Rutledge.

The last name that Smart mentioned may be a little bit of a throwback, but Aaron Davis was a walk-on who joined the Georgia football team in 2013. Coming from Luella HIgh School in Locust Grove (Ga.), Davis received plenty of attention from colleges as an underclassmen in high school. However, after suffering an ACL tear before his senior year, several schools were no longer offering Davis a scholarship. After joining the Bulldogs and redshirting his freshman season in 2013, Davis picked off Clemson quarterback Cole Stoudt in the defensive back’s first career game.

Jackson, Hudson and Davis aren’t the only three examples of successful walk-on stories in Athens. Just look at current running back Cash Jones, who was named one of the team’s special teams players of the week after the Mississippi State win. We don’t even have to mention the likes of Stetson Bennett and Rodrigo Blankenship, both of whom went on to earn a scholarship. There are dozens of examples of PWOs that played huge roles for the Bulldogs over the last few decades, including one that inevitably led Georgia to their first National Championship in over 41 years. So, while the Bulldogs may be landing elite recruiting classes each year, it’s important to keep an eye out for the next PWO to play a huge role for Georgia.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tops Women’s Basketball, 66-52

THE FLATS – Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson combined for 27 points to lead Georgia Tech offensively, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped its first game of the season to Georgia, 66-52, on Sunday. In a defensive battle by both teams, Georgia Tech (3-1) held...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

History: Lyman Hall and his namesake

This article was originally published May 4, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. This month we return to the 1906 edition of the State Historical Association’s “Cyclopedia of Georgia” for a look at what it had to say about both Lyman Hall, and his namesake, Hall County. Hall,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Vintage market brings classic Georgia pieces to Athens

With Black Friday just around the corner, many are preparing for the infamous battle of finding the best gifts with the greatest deals. For some, the perfect find was discovered this Sunday at the Bulldog Vintage Market. The Bulldog Vintage Market was held at The Classic Center Pavilion on Nov....
ATHENS, GA
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Road closure in Oconee Co

There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
11Alive

Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
RUTLEDGE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

You'll Want to Add These Limited Edition 'Harry Potter' Crocs to Your Christmas List

Vera Bradley is treating die-hard Harry Potter fans to new Crocs!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20 This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Planning Commission recommends shopping complex for approval

The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a new shopping complex on Cleveland Highway. If final approval is given by the Board of Commissioners, the complex will include a grocery store, convenience store, gas station and restaurant on the 6.35-acre lot where Cleveland Highway and Jim Hood Road intersect. The original application submitted to the commission requested to rezone the property from Agricultural Residential III to Suburban Shopping. The site is currently developed with a single-family home. No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning.
HALL COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy