2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music
2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music. The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.
The Smashing Pumpkins enlist Willow for live performance of ‘Cherub Rock’
The Smashing Pumpkins have enlisted Willow for a joint performance of the band’s 1993 song ‘Cherub Rock’. The duet took place at the final show of the Pumpkins’ ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, which they co-headlined with Jane’s Addiction. The tour spanned 32 dates across North America, kicking off in early-October and ending last Saturday (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME Radio Roundup 21 November 2022: Romy, Fred Again.., Stormzy and more
Last week, The xx‘s Romy dropped her euphoric new single ‘Strong’, her first solo single since 2020 debut ‘Lifetime’. The energetic dance anthem sees her collaborate with in-demand producer Fred Again.., and speaking about the team-up, Romy said: “our friendship helps me feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music”.
Machine Gun Kelly hits back at critics from “the rock community”
Machine Gun Kelly has responded to critics from the “rock community” who see him as a “tourist” in the genre. Speaking at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards, the rapper-turner-rocker – whose real name is Colson Baker – addressed the criticism when he won the award for Favourite Rock Artist for the second year in a row.
Pavement announce new musical ‘Slanted! Enchanted!’, premiering next month
Pavement have announced a new musical based on their 1992 debut studio album, ‘Slanted And Enchanted’. Directed by Alex Ross Perry, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical is currently scheduled for two workshop performances at the Sheen Center in New York on December 1 and 2. An official listing...
Sam Ryder announces special New Year’s Eve concert for BBC
Sam Ryder has announced a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One and iPlayer, Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up is set to perform “classic tunes and a number of special duets” on TV on December 31 following London’s first full NYE fireworks display since 2019.
Adele adds two New Year shows to her Las Vegas residency
Adele has added two New Year’s Eve weekend shows to her Las Vegas residency. The singer will perform as part of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30 and December 31. Pre-sale tickets for these shows will be available through...
Vera Farmiga’s latest metal cover is of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’
Vera Farmiga has covered Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’ at the Rock Academy. The Conjuring and Hawkeye actor has done several major metal covers this year, singing Iron Maiden‘s ‘The Trooper’ in September. Farmiga returned to Rock Academy, a music school in Woodstock, New York,...
SHINee’s Minho announces December release date for debut mini-album ‘Chase’
SHINee member Minho has announced the details for his upcoming debut record ‘Chase’, arriving in December. On November 22, the idol unveiled the first concept art for his upcoming solo debut record. Titled ‘Chase’, the six-track album is due out on December 12. The new concept image depicts a figure standing in the red-tinted window of a dark wooden house.
P1Harmony to perform upcoming single ‘Back Down’ for the first time on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
K-pop boyband P1Harmony will be making their first-ever appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week with a performance of their upcoming single ‘Back Down’. On November 21, P1Harmony revealed that they will be appearing on the November 29 (local time) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to debut the performance of their upcoming single ‘Back Down’. The song will be released on November 30 at 6PM KST alongside their fifth mini-album ‘Harmony: Set In’.
Cucamaras: hometown heroes breathing new life into Nottingham’s indie scene
On the day that Nottingham Forest were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, Cucamaras were playing a gig at Rock City, their hometown’s most famous venue. Taking to the stage as part of Dot To Dot Festival at 2pm, a few hours before the Forest team played Huddersfield Town in the Championship Play-Off Final at London’s Wembley Stadium, the four-piece got their set in just before much of the crowd – and the band – decamped to the city’s pubs to watch the biggest game the team had played in decades.
Julia Fox says she was “delusional” for thinking she could help Kanye West
Julia Fox has said she was “delusional” for thinking that she could help Kanye West during their brief relationship. The Uncut Gems actor, who was romantically involved with West earlier this year, recently took to TikTok to respond to a comment about her “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite”.
Pink pays tribute to Olivia Newton John with performance of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’
Pink paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton John at the AMAs last night (November 20) with a performance of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ – check it out below. The singer covered the 1978 hit from Grease while a montage of images of Newton John, who died from breast cancer in August at the age of 73, played behind her. The performance was met with a standing ovation.
Elton John plays final US concert of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
Elton John completed his final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert in the US last night (November 20) at the Dodger Stadium in LA. The show was the last of three at the venue and saw John team up with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. It marked...
Tom Meighan claims Kasabian tried to “gag him”
Tom Meighan has accused Kasabian of trying to silence him during his time in the band. The former frontman was sacked in 2020 after it emerged that he had assaulted his partner, Vikki Ager. Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid labour and has since married Ager. Earlier this...
Watch Nandi Bushell and her brother cover Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’
Nandi Bushell has shared a video of the young musical prodigy jamming with her younger brother to Rage Against The Machine‘s 1992 classic ‘Killing In The Name’. Bushell posted the cover on Sunday (November 20) to Twitter and Instagram. In it, the 12-year-old wunderkind shreds on guitar while younger brother Thomas plays drums. “A family that Rages together, stays together!” Bushell wrote on social media when sharing their rendition.
Lady Leshurr has denied assaulting ex-partner
Lady Leshurr has denied assaulting her ex-girlfriend and another woman during an altercation in east London. The rapper and BBC Radio 1Xtra host was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident in Leyton last month. Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (November 21) Leshurr...
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
