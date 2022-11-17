Billy Napier expresses displeasure with transfer portal entries in-season

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s hard to ignore the mini exodus the Florida Gators are experiencing heading into Week 12. On Wednesday, Billy Napier addressed players entering the transfer portal with games left on the schedule.

“I think it’s a shame sometimes when they do it before the season’s out,” Napier said. “You know, I don’t necessarily think that’s a positive. But, it’s the rules that we’ve been given. You can sit around and worry about that or you can focus on the things you can control.

“It’s to be expected. We all understand it’s happening everywhere. To some degree, it is what is it. We’ll stay focused on what’s next. If it was up to me, I don’t think I would allow it before the season’s over. I think there’s respect for the game to some degree to finish what I started, we have some players who are doing that. But we have no control over that.”

Napier’s comments come after multiple Florida players announced their intentions to transfer in recent days.

Among them, tight end Nick Elksnis, receiver Trent Whittemore and defensive lineman Griffin McDowell have made their intentions clear — they’re leaving the Gators.

Napier: ‘We need to continue to establish what we expect’

The Gators still have two games to go before embarking on postseason bowl prep. Napier wants to build momentum with these final weeks and then “confront” the issues.

“We need to continue to establish what we expect from everyone that contributes, and then confront anything that’s out of place,” Napier said. “I think one of the great things is we’re observing a lot of good things and promoting those behaviors and complimenting the things that we see being done the right way. So, a lot of fun to come to work right now and I think that’s a good sign.”

First, Elksnis — a second-year Gator — played mostly on special teams for Billy Napier’s squad this season after appearing in four games in 2021 and taking his redshirt.

Elksnis signed with Florida in the 2021 recruiting class as a four-star prospect out of Episcopal High School in Jacksonville. He was the No. 390 prospect in the nation and No. 15 tight end, according to the On3 Consensus. He initially committed to Penn State before decommitting and flipping to Florida after the Gators’ Junior Day in March of 2020.

Meanwhile, Dan Mullen originally brought the Whittemore to Gainesville, spending three seasons with him. However, under Napier, he’s had just four receptions for 87 yards in 2022.

On the defensive side, McDowell had been with the program for five years. He will now be searching for a new home for his final season of eligibility in college football.