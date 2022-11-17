Kenny Pickett discusses need for improved run game in complementary offense

Justin K. Aller | Getty Images

After their bye week, Pittsburgh came out and looked much better in their 20-10 win over New Orleans. They put an emphasis on it during their week off and it showed as it was only the fourth time this season that the Steeler offense had put up 20 or more points. With Najee Harris having his best game on the ground this season, Kenny Pickett used that to emphasize the importance of the run game to the black and yellow’s offense.

During media on Wednesday, Pickett said getting the run game going makes them more versatile. With more balance, he thinks it makes the Steelers much more difficult to guard.

“We want to be a balanced offense. With how our system is and the way things balance off each other? It’s great to have that balance,” said Pickett. “When you’re one-dimensional, it makes you a lot easier to stop. If we continue to have that running game, have the passing game, open it up? Or vice versa, whatever it may be? It’s very good to be balanced and a lot tougher to defend.”

For whatever reason, Harris has hit a sophomore slump in 2022. He has rushed for just 460 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh’s nine games this season. The Steeler offense as a whole wasn’t rushing well either. With Harris, Jaylen Warren, and their quarterbacks running the football, Pittsburgh’s offense has been running for just 108.4 yards a game on the year. Harris found more of his groove, though, with a season-high 20 attempts for a season-best 99 yards against the Saints.

With a rookie quarterback, having a safety valve like a run game is a big weight off Pickett’s shoulders. Finding success in that aspect of their offense will be a big key to Pittsburgh succeeding over the back stretch of their season.