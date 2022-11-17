ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett discusses need for improved run game in complementary offense

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sqmv_0jETJn7D00
Justin K. Aller | Getty Images

After their bye week, Pittsburgh came out and looked much better in their 20-10 win over New Orleans. They put an emphasis on it during their week off and it showed as it was only the fourth time this season that the Steeler offense had put up 20 or more points. With Najee Harris having his best game on the ground this season, Kenny Pickett used that to emphasize the importance of the run game to the black and yellow’s offense.

During media on Wednesday, Pickett said getting the run game going makes them more versatile. With more balance, he thinks it makes the Steelers much more difficult to guard.

“We want to be a balanced offense. With how our system is and the way things balance off each other? It’s great to have that balance,” said Pickett. “When you’re one-dimensional, it makes you a lot easier to stop. If we continue to have that running game, have the passing game, open it up? Or vice versa, whatever it may be? It’s very good to be balanced and a lot tougher to defend.”

For whatever reason, Harris has hit a sophomore slump in 2022. He has rushed for just 460 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh’s nine games this season. The Steeler offense as a whole wasn’t rushing well either. With Harris, Jaylen Warren, and their quarterbacks running the football, Pittsburgh’s offense has been running for just 108.4 yards a game on the year. Harris found more of his groove, though, with a season-high 20 attempts for a season-best 99 yards against the Saints.

With a rookie quarterback, having a safety valve like a run game is a big weight off Pickett’s shoulders. Finding success in that aspect of their offense will be a big key to Pittsburgh succeeding over the back stretch of their season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Jalen Carter shows skill, character in dominant return from injury

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter could have called it quits when he got hurt earlier this season. Projected by many as a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft next spring, the former five-star suffered an ankle injury in the opener, fought through the pain of that to play before spraining his MCL against Missouri. That one caused Carter to miss some time, and some thought that his Georgia career was over. Not Carter though. He returned in a limited capacity against Florida and has been on a different level during the Bulldogs’ last four games, totaling 17 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks while also forcing a pair of fumbles. Kirby Smart believes that it’s because Carter still had something to show.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Bryce Young discusses last year's Iron Bowl, what the rivalry game means to him

In the 2021 Iron Bowl, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime and eventually win the game. It was his Heisman moment and it helped secure Alabama’s spot in the College Football Playoff. A year later, the Iron Bowl will likely be Bryce Young’s last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and depending on if he chooses to play in the bowl game or not, it could also be his last game in an Alabama uniform.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban hoping to see young guys step up in Iron Bowl

Alabama is not playing for a College Football Playoff bid any longer, which could mean a nice opportunity to test out some of the program’s younger talent. In fact, last year’s Iron Bowl provided a breakout performance for the guy who became this year’s leading receiver. That’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Gamecocks commitment Vicari Swain a big riser in rankings

Gamecock football commitment Vicari Swain made one of the biggest jumps in the country in the latest update of the 2023 On300 recruiting rankings. Already ranked as a four-star prior to the latest round of rankings, Swain moved up 100 spots in the On300. He now has a 93 grade – remaining a four-star prospect – and as the country’s 104th-best prospect regardless of position.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

True freshmen standouts from Week Twelve of college football

Week twelve of college football saw several highly-ranked teams in tight games, with a few going down. We also saw a number of true freshmen make big plays in the regular season’s penultimate week of action. A true freshman running back at Ohio State shined when pressed into duty, a SEC receiver put an exclamation point on a great freshman season against the nation’s top team, a Notre Dame corner had another huge game and a former Five-Star Plus+ prospect made a splash.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 12

Here is our 12th set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason. First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position transfer breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly. Among the big movers this week:. +...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy