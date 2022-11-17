2023 defensive lineman Jamel Howard decommits from Wisconsin

Patrick S. Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago (Ill.) Marist three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard has decommitted from Wisconsin, he announced on Thursday.

Howard committed to the Badgers in June over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Nebraska and a handful of other programs.

“After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment!!” Howard wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the badger family for everything!!”

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder is the No. 1308 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 138 defensive lineman and the No. player in the state of Illinois.

According to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland, Howard is expected to take an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the team’s game against Illinois and likely will return for an official visit in December.