Shelby Dean House Strickland, of Phil Campbell, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 20, 2022 while surrounded by her children and loving, dedicated husband. Shelby was born in Alabama on Aug 2, 1941 and lived the majority of her life in south Florida. During a visit to Alabama in the spring of 1966, Shelby met her husband, Jim Strickland, and they were married on November 26, 1966. In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her 2 daughters, Amy Dean Fernandez (Rene) and Shelby Beth Junkins (Kaley) and her 2 grandchildren, Lina Dean Fernandez and Austin James Fernandez.

PHIL CAMPBELL, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO