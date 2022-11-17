Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynwapaper.com
Millie Josephine Flanigan
Millie Josephine Flanigan, 77, of Haleyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Russellville Hospital. Millie was born on January 8, 1945 in Houston to Columbus Miller and Lilly Bell Finley Miller. She enjoyed playing cards and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Family Feud." She also liked to watch murder mysteries. But most of all, she loved her family. She loved playing with her grandkids and could be counted on to call and check on her family every day.
mynwapaper.com
Ashley Nicole Sims
Ashley Nicole Sims, 22, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Ashley was a 2019 graduate of Colbert Heights High School. Ashley never met a stranger; she loved everyone. She adored all animals. We will all miss her beautiful smile and kind heart. She is survived by her...
mynwapaper.com
Shelby Dean House Strickland
Shelby Dean House Strickland, of Phil Campbell, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 20, 2022 while surrounded by her children and loving, dedicated husband. Shelby was born in Alabama on Aug 2, 1941 and lived the majority of her life in south Florida. During a visit to Alabama in the spring of 1966, Shelby met her husband, Jim Strickland, and they were married on November 26, 1966. In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her 2 daughters, Amy Dean Fernandez (Rene) and Shelby Beth Junkins (Kaley) and her 2 grandchildren, Lina Dean Fernandez and Austin James Fernandez.
mynwapaper.com
Libby Zelda Gotcher Smith
Libby Zelda Gotcher Smith, 85, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Libby was a Christian and a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church. Libby retired from Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehab after many years of loyal service as director of activities. She was a phenomenal seamstress, wonderful homemaker, wife and mother.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0