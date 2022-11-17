ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night

Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight

Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett reveals secret to losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every UFC win. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022.
MMAmania.com

Khabib quotes Conor McGregor and gets distasteful response: ‘Your father's plan is never complete’

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will genuinely never see an end. As per usual, team Nurmagomedov has continued to find great success since “The Eagle” called it a career in Oct. 2020 with a perfect record after 29 bouts. This past weekend (Nov. 18, 2022), another Dagestani Lightweight titleholder was crowned when Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via a unanimous decision for the Bellator strap at Bellator 288.
MMAmania.com

Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147

As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMAmania.com

Not the first time! Patricio Pitbull slams Bellator and Co. for making brother wait five hours for stitches

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is pissed with Bellator MMA and the Illinois athletic commission. Following Bellator 288 on Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022), Patricio lashed out at Bellator on social media because his older brother, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, apparently had to wait more than five hours to see a doctor to get stitched up after his fight with Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’

Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak full fight preview | UFC Vegas 65

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will battle TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he’s still hanging onto a Top 10 ranking, Lewis is in the midst a slide. He’s lost three of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Darren Till reveals bizarre UFC request: no more main events!

Darren Till is in the midst of a rough patch. The former Welterweight title challenger has lost his last two fights, as well as four of his last five. Clearly, “The Gorilla” needs some kind of change to turn his career back around — it wasn’t that long ago that he was undefeated and gunning for a belt!

