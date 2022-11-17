Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC’s emotional video tribute to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: R.I.P. 1984 - 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a heartfelt tribute video to the late Anthony Johnson earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best knockout artists...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan calls Alex Pereira’s ability to cut massive amounts of weight ‘sanctioned cheating’
Newly-minted UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, is a monster of a man who towers over people like his teammate, Glover Teixeira, a former 205-pound champion. How does the Brazilian knockout artist make 185 pounds? By cutting over 25 pounds to get there. A picture posed to Pereira’s socials the day...
MMAmania.com
Report: Jason David Frank, Green Power Ranger and five-fight MMA veteran, dies at 49
Jason David Frank — best known as the green Power Ranger on the original North American run of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers — has died at the age of 49 years old. According to TMZ, the cause of death was suicide. A statement from his agent read,...
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 results: Matches to make for ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 65 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which featured a light heavyweight showdown between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba. In the co-main event, Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Chase Sherman via unanimous decision. Winner: Kennedy Nzechukwu. Who He Should Fight Next:...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett reveals secret to losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every UFC win. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena leads $50K winners with early TKO
Kennedy Nzechukwu made the most out of his makeshift main event spot earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped veteran Ion Cutelaba with a sensational second-round TKO (knee and punches).
MMAmania.com
Khabib quotes Conor McGregor and gets distasteful response: ‘Your father's plan is never complete’
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will genuinely never see an end. As per usual, team Nurmagomedov has continued to find great success since “The Eagle” called it a career in Oct. 2020 with a perfect record after 29 bouts. This past weekend (Nov. 18, 2022), another Dagestani Lightweight titleholder was crowned when Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via a unanimous decision for the Bellator strap at Bellator 288.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis brawls: ‘Nothing worse than a staged run in’
Dillon Danis found himself in two different brawls on Friday that ignited a collection of responses from the combat community, including one from social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul. Danis, who hasn’t competed professionally in years, crashed Friday’s weigh ins for the Misfits 003 boxing event in Texas...
MMAmania.com
Justin Gaethje plotting 2023 run at the lightweight title: ‘I need two impressive wins’
We haven’t heard much from Justin Gaethje since he lost to then-champ, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 277 back in May. That’s because the electric Lightweight contender has been taking some much needed time to rest, recover and prepare for another run at the 155-pound title. Sports Illustrated caught...
MMAmania.com
Not the first time! Patricio Pitbull slams Bellator and Co. for making brother wait five hours for stitches
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is pissed with Bellator MMA and the Illinois athletic commission. Following Bellator 288 on Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022), Patricio lashed out at Bellator on social media because his older brother, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, apparently had to wait more than five hours to see a doctor to get stitched up after his fight with Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’
Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
MMAmania.com
Aaron Pico undergoes successful shoulder surgery, could return in six to eight months
Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at a Bellator world title came to a screeching halt after he suffered a technical knockout (TKO) loss as a result of a shoulder injury he suffered in the first round against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286. Despite his corners “best”...
MMAmania.com
UFC looking at Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes if Francis Ngannou walks away
Jon Jones’ return to the sport at heavyweight continues to be delayed, but it sounds like the UFC has a date in mind for the former 205-pound champion to compete. They also have an opponent, and a backup. In a new article from MMA Junkie, Nolan King reports that...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Greg Hardy scores knockdown in win over Hasim Rahman Jr. | Misfits 003
Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Greg Hardy made another boxing appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” boxing event live on DAZN from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when “Prince of War” took on professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak full fight preview | UFC Vegas 65
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will battle TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he’s still hanging onto a Top 10 ranking, Lewis is in the midst a slide. He’s lost three of...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Darren Till reveals bizarre UFC request: no more main events!
Darren Till is in the midst of a rough patch. The former Welterweight title challenger has lost his last two fights, as well as four of his last five. Clearly, “The Gorilla” needs some kind of change to turn his career back around — it wasn’t that long ago that he was undefeated and gunning for a belt!
Comments / 0