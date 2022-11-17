Read full article on original website
Multi-time BJJ world champion Craig Jones praises Islam Makhachev’s grappling: ‘What those guys are doing is sort of superior’
Islam Makhachev has yet to meet his match on the ground. To win Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight gold, Makhachev overcame the promotion’s all-time greatest submission threat, Charles Oliveira. If anyone was getting submitted in the highly-anticipated matchup, fans expected it to be Makhachev who instead was the one scoring the second round arm triangle choke to win (watch highlights).
Joe Rogan calls Alex Pereira’s ability to cut massive amounts of weight ‘sanctioned cheating’
Newly-minted UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, is a monster of a man who towers over people like his teammate, Glover Teixeira, a former 205-pound champion. How does the Brazilian knockout artist make 185 pounds? By cutting over 25 pounds to get there. A picture posed to Pereira’s socials the day...
Khabib quotes Conor McGregor and gets distasteful response: ‘Your father's plan is never complete’
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will genuinely never see an end. As per usual, team Nurmagomedov has continued to find great success since “The Eagle” called it a career in Oct. 2020 with a perfect record after 29 bouts. This past weekend (Nov. 18, 2022), another Dagestani Lightweight titleholder was crowned when Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via a unanimous decision for the Bellator strap at Bellator 288.
UFC Vegas 65 fighter retires after several controversial decision losses - ‘The judges don’t give back’
Zhalgas Zhumagulov has called it a mixed martial arts (MMA) career after back-to-back controversial losses inside the Octagon. Indeed, the Kazakh fighter suffered his second split decision loss in a row at UFC Vegas 65 last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) to Charles Johnson to kick off the ESPN+-streamed main card.
Highlights! Natalia Silva destroys Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick from hell | UFC Vegas 65
Natalia Silva scored a memorable finish earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped 20-year-old newcomer Tereza Bleda with a third-round TKO (spinning back kick and punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65 On...
Khamzat Chimaev criticizes Francis Ngannou over fighter pay: ‘Just fight, the money’s coming’
Khamzat Chimaev is a rising star in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and he’s making the kind of money many other fighters would love to make. In his mind, that’s because he trusts in UFC to take care of him ... and the promotion hasn’t disappointed him yet.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
Video: Valerie Loureda leaks footage of WWE in-ring debut — ‘Can’t wait for TV’
Valerie Loureda is proud of her WWE debut. The former Bellator MMA flyweight, who jumped out to a 4-1 record with two knockouts, announced her transition to pro wrestling back in June. After recently dropping some photos of her in-ring debut, part of a mixed tag team under the NXT banner, Loureda followed up with a short video of her mat work opposite Thea Hail.
Trainer embroiled in betting scandal ‘suspended’ just hours before UFC Vegas 65
Miles Johns may have won a close contest against Vince Morales earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the bantamweight contender did so without his head coach by his side. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65...
SWOLE! Here’s photos of Khamzat pumping iron, looking huge ahead of UFC return
If Khamzat Chimaev has any plans to make a return to welterweight, which would go a long way in silencing his critics after this monumental scale fail, then perhaps “Borz” should put down the heavy metal and start working on his conditioning. But if the undefeated Swedish sensation...
ONE Championship claims superiority over Bellator in ‘any’ metric: ‘Our champions would steamroll Bellator guys’
While Bellator has proven willing to play ball with other mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations, the same seemingly can’t be said for ONE Championship — perhaps outside of a groundbreaking trade. Both major MMA promotions held events this past weekend (ONE holding two) resulting in a head-to-head viewership...
Leon Edwards learning nothing from Jorge Masvidal criminal trial, eyes ‘Gamebred’ revenge ‘in the street’
Leon Edwards wants revenge on Jorge Masvidal. If he can’t get it inside the Octagon, then “Rocky” is willing to settle his score “in the street.” I guess the newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been paying attention to the aftermath of the last street fight “Gamebred” had in Miami, or what happens in the real world when fists start flying with reckless abandon.
KSI vs Dillon Danis odds: YouTube boxer healthy betting favorite to whoop jiu jitsu ace
We’ve had a chance to see what Dillon Danis can do with his hands over the last few weeks and let’s just say the bookies are not impressed. After getting slapped up by Nate Diaz and boxed down by Anthony Taylor, the part-time Bellator MMA welterweight opened as the +170 underdog in his celebrity boxing match against YouTube personality KSI, who is the -210 favorite for their upcoming DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) showdown on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at Arena Wembley in London, England.
Paulo Costa still not fighting Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Perth — ‘I don’t have a deal’
UFC middleweight contender and former division title challenger Paulo Costa recently told his Twitter followers the promotion prematurely announced a high-stakes showdown against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Perth before getting “The Eraser” penciled onto an official contract. Probably...
Midnight Mania! Darren Till reveals bizarre UFC request: no more main events!
Darren Till is in the midst of a rough patch. The former Welterweight title challenger has lost his last two fights, as well as four of his last five. Clearly, “The Gorilla” needs some kind of change to turn his career back around — it wasn’t that long ago that he was undefeated and gunning for a belt!
Derrick Lewis medically cleared of stomach issue following UFC Vegas 65 withdrawal
Derrick Lewis has been medically cleared after getting removed last-minute from his main event clash with Serghei Spivac earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the “Prelims” broadcast of UFC Vegas 65, the cageside team...
Watch UFC’s emotional video tribute to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: R.I.P. 1984 - 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a heartfelt tribute video to the late Anthony Johnson earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best knockout artists...
Michael Chandler open to BMF battle vs. Jorge Masvidal: ‘That belt sure would look good’ on mantel
Michael Chandler hasn’t shied away from sharing his willingness to compete north of 155 pounds. Though his results inside the Octagon haven’t been ideal in terms of getting his hand raised, Chandler has been consistently entertaining in all five of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts (2-3, 23-8 overall). All but one of Chandler’s UFC appearances have resulted in either a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus.
UFC looking at Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes if Francis Ngannou walks away
Jon Jones’ return to the sport at Heavyweight continues to be delayed, but it sounds like UFC has a date in mind for the former 205-pound champion to compete. It also has an opponent ... and a back up. Nolan King reports that UFC has Jones penciled in for...
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis brawls: ‘Nothing worse than a staged run in’
Dillon Danis found himself in two different brawls on Friday that ignited a collection of responses from the combat community, including one from social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul. Danis, who hasn’t competed professionally in years, crashed Friday’s weigh ins for the Misfits 003 boxing event in Texas...
