Santa Clarita, CA

Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Santa Clarita

By City News Service
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.

The suspect was armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies recovered two knives at the scene.

Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.

The age of the suspect was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

