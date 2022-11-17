ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
Rapid Reaction: Iowa goes down to the wire to upset Minnesota

Iowa did it again, winning a key Big Ten West game despite minimal offense. Winning the turnover battle 2-0, the Hawkeyes persevered 13-10 on the road, holding off Minnesota despite ceding 263 rushing yards to star running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Iowa scored 10 first-quarter points, then got a game-winning 21-yard...
