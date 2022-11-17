Read full article on original website
KRDO
All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
alaskasnewssource.com
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Governor Jared Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting
Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise today, Monday morning until sunset on November 26, 2022, to honor and remember the victims of the horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Flags will be lowered for five days to remember each...
Despite Frisch’s concession, is an automatic recount still possible?
On Friday, congressional candidate Adam Frisch conceded in his race against Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado District 3, and now some may be wondering if a mandatory recount is still on the cards.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
End in sight for final vote count in CD3
We are down to the wire when it comes to receiving the final ballot count in Colorado's Congressional District 3 race. The race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch has remained too close to call since Election Day. All ballots must be cured and accepted by midnight . Curing a ballot means giving voters a chance to correct a signature discrepancy or provide a missing signature. That must happen by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, November 16). That is also the last day for overseas and military ballots to be received by the county clerk.By Friday, county clerks must...
Colorado election results: Boebert opponent Frisch concedes race ahead of likely recount
Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 551 votes, within the margin for an automatic recount.
Frisch concedes to Boebert in 3rd Congressional District race
Though the 3rd Congressional District race in Colorado is likely headed to an automatic recount, Democrat Adam Frisch called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday to concede the race.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Southwest Region’s Elk Herd Management Plans now open to public comment through Dec. 20
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking input on draft Herd Management Plans (HMPs) for 14 elk herds occurring in southwest Colorado. The draft plans are now open to public review and comment through Dec. 20. These herds include the E-05 West Elk Mountains, E-11 Sand Dunes, E-20 Uncompahgre Plateau,...
Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado’s newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4% of the vote in...
coloradopols.com
CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular
As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
arkvalleyvoice.com
PfCA Message to the Community: “Stop This Hate”
The crowd of about 45 people gathered quietly on Sunday evening along the banks of the Arkansas River in Salida as the Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) has each year, in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day. The event was planned, but it took on added significance as the state and...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Polis for president? Here’s what political experts say
Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory.
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs
Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Transgender Remembrance Day Nov. 20 Event at Salida Boat Ramp
A local event in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day begins at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at the Salida Boat Ramp at the bottom of G Street and West Sackett. The event was already planned before last night’s horrific attack on the crowd at Club Q in Colorado Springs which it appears may be investigated as a hate crime by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
