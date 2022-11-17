ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections

A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
End in sight for final vote count in CD3

We are down to the wire when it comes to receiving the final ballot count in Colorado's Congressional District 3 race. The race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch has remained too close to call since Election Day. All ballots must be cured and accepted by midnight . Curing a ballot means giving voters a chance to correct a signature discrepancy or provide a missing signature. That must happen by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, November 16). That is also the last day for overseas and military ballots to be received by the county clerk.By Friday, county clerks must...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular

As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
PfCA Message to the Community: “Stop This Hate”

The crowd of about 45 people gathered quietly on Sunday evening along the banks of the Arkansas River in Salida as the Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) has each year, in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day. The event was planned, but it took on added significance as the state and...
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Transgender Remembrance Day Nov. 20 Event at Salida Boat Ramp

A local event in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day begins at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at the Salida Boat Ramp at the bottom of G Street and West Sackett. The event was already planned before last night’s horrific attack on the crowd at Club Q in Colorado Springs which it appears may be investigated as a hate crime by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
