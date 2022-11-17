ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
RadarOnline

Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
ORLANDO, FL
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
extratv

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
LANCASTER, CA
