Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace shared why she declined to partake in Peacock's upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries on Thursday morning's 'Fox & Friends.'
Casey Anthony's father, George Anthony, spotted amid renewed claims of his involvement in tot's death
A three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov.r 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
George Anthony Today: What Happened to Casey Anthony’s Dad After Granddaughter Caylee’s Death?
Casey Anthony’s father, George Anthony, became a central figure during his daughter’s 2011 trial following the death of his 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee Anthony. Keep reading for an update about where he is now. Who Is George Anthony?. George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, are the biological parents of...
iheart.com
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Judge Judy Says Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her
Justin Bieber doesn’t want Judge Judy judgin’. In a silly interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that Bieber used to be hella scared of her when the two were neighbors. “He’s scared to death of me,” the TV judge of 27 years told the outlet. “There...
Aaron Carter revealed how he turned down a fatal Percocet pill that killed his close pal in last ever interview
AARON Carter revealed how he narrowly avoided death seven years ago after being offered a heavy-duty pain pill by a friend - who died in the hotel room next to him after allegedly taking it. The 34-year-old was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster home in California on...
Georgia woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say
Georgia police are requesting the public's help in finding the woman who allegedly stole over $300 from the Coinstar kiosk using a fraudulent receipt.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Aaron Carter shared sad and eerie final post about ‘being gone’ just hours before his shocking death at 34
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death
Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
