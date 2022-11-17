Read full article on original website
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black...
Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community...
