Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
bravotv.com
Vicki Gunvalson and Her Boyfriend Are Spending the Holidays with Briana
Here’s how The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member and her boyfriend, Michael, are celebrating Thanksgiving. Vicki Gunvalson is ready to whoop it up this Thanksgiving. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member took to Instagram on Sunday, November 20, to share her...
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Rosbach Experienced a “First” on Season 10 of Below Deck: “Wow”
The Below Deck captain explains how St. David is different from any yacht he’s worked on. On the Season 10 premiere of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew started their charter season on a jaw-dropping new yacht. As you can see in the video above, the boat has many incredible features, but one major change in particular stuck out to Captain Lee.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze Tucker Had a Magical Rainbow 3rd Birthday Party
You've got to see the incredible bash The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom threw for her youngest child. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss' party-throwing skills are top tier, and when it comes to her three kids — Riley, Ace, and Blaze — that sentiment definitely rings true. From Riley's epic 19th birthday brunch to Ace's superhero-themed bash, the proud mom has pulled out all the stops to celebrate her kids over the years.
bravotv.com
Here’s Where Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson Will Spend Thanksgiving in 2022
Following the split from her husband, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an update on where she and her daughter would be spending the holiday. Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson are kicking off the holiday season in the most serene setting. Weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was back at “Lake Bailey” following her split from Mike Hill, she shared in a November 20 Instagram Story that the beautiful waterfront home is where she will be spending the holidays this year with her daughter.
bravotv.com
How Tamra Judge Feels About Heather Dubrow Spending Time with Gretchen Rossi
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member reacted after the duo were spotted together in Instagram photos. Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi were recently spotted together, and now Tamra Judge is reacting. The topic came up on the November 14 episode of Two Ts in a Pod after Tamra...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby’s Son Dean Had the Sweetest Morning Courtesy of Luke Gulbranson
The Real Housewives of Potomac mom shared a look at her son’s breakfast, which included a sweet surprise from the Winter House cast member. After meeting at BravoCon 2022 in October, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have continued to spend time together, keep in touch via text, and gush over each other in interviews. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member shared the sweet way Luke has become a part of the morning routine at her house.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Got Married in the Dreamiest Reem Acra Floral Wedding Dress
The Southern Charm cast member married Brett Randle while wearing a stunning princess gown — and no shoes — to her beachfront wedding. Back in March, Madison LeCroy dished to Bravo Insider about her potential wedding dress: “I don’t need a crazy dress to make me feel like a bride.”
Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community...
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant's Daughters Looked Gorgeous in Their Homecoming Dresses
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member's three girls showed off their dazzling style for the fall dance. Gizelle Bryant loves to share the milestones her three daughters — Grace, Adore, and Angel — have celebrated over the years. From the twins' 15th birthdays to Grace's senior year of high school, The Real Housewives of Potomac mom never forgets to post her teenagers' best moments. Included in those milestone posts are some gorgeous fashion styles, and when it comes to a celebratory look, the Bryant girls are pretty keen on rocking a stylish mini dress.
Comments / 0