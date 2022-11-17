Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game
You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in, to clipping, to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
Polygon
Bayonetta 4 will address the last game’s ending in ‘unexpected’ way
Hideki Kamiya, writer and designer behind the Bayonetta series, said that Bayonetta 4 is in development, though in what capacity is unclear. On Twitter, where Kamiya hinted that “Bayo 4” will continue the franchise, the PlatinumGames co-founder also addressed the critical reception to Bayonetta 3, and in particular the disappointment some players felt (including yours truly) about the ending of the game.
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends
On the same day that post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ends, the open-world adventure will be available on Steam’s marketplace. The game had been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players since its launch on Nov. 10, 2020 — more than two years ago. Ubisoft...
‘Below Deck Adventure’ Chief Stew Faye Clarke “Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Captain” Than Kerry Titheradge
Since she left the corporate grind for yachting, Below Deck Adventure Chief Stew Faye Clarke has never looked back. She left Southeast London when she was just 21 years old to see the world, gaining different life experiences along the way that have led to her most recent career endeavor. “All my friends from the UK and people I’d met traveling all over the world would send me emails saying, ‘Faye, you need to go on Below Deck,'” Clarke revealed. Their persistence paid off, and Clarke nabbed a spot on the latest installment of the Below Deck franchise in beautiful...
Polygon
The 5 best party board games
Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Chi-Yu shrine and stake (blue) locations
To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Chi-Yu, a dark- and fire-type fish Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the blue stakes in the northeast part of Paldea. Chi-Yu is locked in the Firescourge Shrine.
Polygon
A word of caution on the new D&D campaign, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen
Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is the latest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons. If you pre-ordered it from Wizards of the Coast, your digital copy unlocks tomorrow. It’s a historic moment — the first time that a D&D campaign has offered digital early access to its biggest fans. Polygon got a copy of the campaign earlier this month, and we put it through its paces for a full day with a team of experienced players. We’re still working our way through the material, but we wanted to give you a heads up on a few pain points that cropped up early on.
BBC Report Reveals Scale Of ‘Frozen Planet’ Producer Natural History Unit Impact On Bristol But Corporation Raises Inflation Fears
BBC Studios powerhouse Natural History Unit (NHU), which makes Frozen Planet, Blue Planet and Jon Favreau’s Prehistoric Planet, has nearly doubled employment in the Bristol creative industries over the past few years, according to a BBC report that says almost 50,000 jobs will be forged outside London by 2027. The news comes with the BBC under significant financial pressure, made worse by inflation, according to a speech by Nations Director Rhodri Talfan Davies earlier today. The report, from accounting firm PWC, said the NHU boosted local creative industries employment by 74% between 2015 and 2020. Creative hubs in Salford, Cardiff, Glasgow,...
Can you play Warhammer 40K: Darktide solo with bots? Not yet, but private matches are coming
Darktide's limited matchmaking options have a lot of players posting angry things on message boards.
Polygon
How to get God of War Ragnarök’s hidden armor set
No matter how hard you try, you’re bound to get hurt in God of War Ragnarök. While we don’t have a solution to the emotional damage caused by the story, the Steinbjorn armor set can help with the physical toll. All three gear pieces are focused on providing an absurd amount of defense, which is neat on its own. But the primary skill, which makes it so Kratos’ attacks recover health temporarily after he’s severely injured, sets a promising prospect.
Polygon
Can Disney’s shock CEO switch get Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar back on track?
In a shock move, Disney announced late on Sunday that it was replacing its chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger, effective immediately. Chapek, who had been hand-picked for the role by Iger, led Disney for less than three years, a period marked by staff unrest, poor talent relations, stagnating franchises, and a steep drop in share price. Iger’s first stint as CEO lasted 15 years. He was well liked; acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox; and launched Disney Plus, turning a family entertainment company into a 21st-century media juggernaut. During that time, Disney’s market value increased fivefold.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ‘The Way Home’ final battle guide
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s final story battle is a tough one. After you get to the end of “The Way Home,” you’ll fight one more trainer before you get to get and actually use Koraidon and Miraidon (depending on which version you’re playing). This...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic exploit makes it easier to hunt shiny Pokémon
I’ve never had the patience for hunting for shiny Pokémon, but luckily now I don’t have to. Shiny Pokémon are super rare versions of Pokémon that appear with a different color scheme. Generally speaking, your odds of running into a shiny Pokémon are around 1 in 4,096. But now fans have discovered a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exploit that makes it incredibly easy to catch one in under an hour, and it requires no special items.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade has found its new director, and it’s a good pick
Marvel’s Blade movie has (another) new director. Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) will take over the Mahershala Ali-starring MCU vampire movie, with a brand new script written by Michael Starrbury (When They See Us). Ali, who has won Oscars for Moonlight and Green Book, was first announced as the new...
Polygon
Mario Kart 8 on Switch is getting the best Rainbow Road
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of add-on courses is coming to the Switch game on Dec. 7, Nintendo announced Monday, and will include fan favorites like the autumnal, Wiggler-filled Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and arguably the best Rainbow Road course yet, which comes from Mario Kart 7 for the Nintendo 3DS. Merry Mountain, brought over from mobile game Mario Kart Tour, will bring some wintry, Christmas-themed fun to Switch owners.
Polygon
Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics
Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.
Polygon
SpongeBob and Skyrim are coming to Fall Guys
In Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s season 3, Sunken Secrets, the beans are heading to an underwater city filled with mysteries. Sunken Secrets goes live Tuesday and will introduce five new themed rounds, all set in a crumbling deep-sea world. The season pass will get more than 100 new levels along with costumes, emotes, and celebrations — including costumes inspired by everyone’s favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.
Polygon
After 35 years painting minis, Chris Clayton wins it all at the UK Golden Demon 2022
Few prizes in the world of competitive art are quite as sharp as the Slayer Sword — the distinctive prize awarded each year, once in the United States and again in the United Kingdom, by Games Workshop. Given every year since 1987 by the miniature-maker at its Golden Demon painting events, the 5-foot-long weapon is the dream of many an aspiring miniature painter. Vanishingly few have held the blade. The latest is a veteran hobbyist named Chris Clayton.
Polygon
The Walking Dead didn’t survive its own success
In 2009, AMC debuted a new slogan: “Story matters here.” Kicked off during the season 2 finale of Breaking Bad, just one of the prestige TV shows that had recently made a splash on the channel, it recalled a similar tagline announced by HBO in 1996: “It’s not TV, it’s HBO.” Both harkened a sense of critical self-importance, dictating that while the rest of TV was a mixed bag, these networks had narratives you could rely on. Within a few years of the creation of the landmark mantra, HBO would be the home of The Sopranos, Deadwood, and The Wire. And a few years after that, AMC would air Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.
Comments / 0