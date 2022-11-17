NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game

Snow falling at the Bills game. © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse , with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday.

Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet.

With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the NFL is scrambling to figure out a way to make sure the game happens.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk , several alternate locations are being considered for the Week 11 matchup.

The frontrunner appears to be Detroit's Ford Field. The Lions are on the road this week as they face the New York Giants, and moving this week's game to Detroit would make sense for the Bills, as they are set to face the Lions on Thanksgiving, so they wouldn't have to worry about traveling back to snowy Buffalo.

Other possibilities include Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and FedEx Field in Washington, D.C. The league wants to avoid moving the game to Cleveland and giving the Browns an extra home game if possible, according to Florio.

The NFL has relocated games due to weather in the past, including a game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snow. In 2014, the Bills faced the New York Jets in Detroit.

The league has also postponed games a day or two in the past, but Florio wrote that is not the preferred option in this case because it would jeopardize the Thanksgiving matchup between the Bills and Lions, as the Bills can't play on Monday or Tuesday and then again on Thursday.

The league will look to settle on a solution soon. Florio reported that a decision will likely have to be made by Friday.

However, if the NFL waits too long, it might become impossible to get the Browns to Buffalo or the Bills anywhere else. The "lake effect snow warning" issued by the National Weather Service takes effect at 7 p.m. Thursday and cautions that "travel will be very difficult to impossible."

Hopefully the league can find a way to make the matchup happen. But more important, hopefully the people of Buffalo stay safe during this unprecedented snow storm.