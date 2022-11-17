Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
The Real Reason Why Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Won't Be Performing Tonight on 'Dancing with the Stars'
With only four couples competing in the Season 31 Dancing with the Stars finale, there were plans to fill the remaining time with a lot of stellar entertainment from the returning season contestants, and also judge Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert were going to make their second appearance of the season, dancing to “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt & Fleurie.
Albany Herald
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.
Albany Herald
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Is Inspired by True, Terrifying Events
Somen “Steve” Banerjee was “an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” Hulu says. But if you’ve seen the trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu’s upcoming true crime saga, you know that Banerjee’s story is less the American dream and more of a murderous nightmare.
Albany Herald
‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Previews Explosive Thanksgiving Episode
On your mark, get set, run for your lives. The NCIS team pulls security duty for a Navy admiral who’s the grand marshal of a Thanksgiving 5K — even lab denizens Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are out in the field — but chaos erupts when a shooter opens fire.
Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community...
Albany Herald
‘The Woman King’ Is Now Streaming — Where & How to Watch Viola Davis Film
On the hunt for a perfect movie night film? Viola Davis‘ The Woman King may be the perfect fit for your next at-home viewing experience. The movie follows the remarkable story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
Camila Cabello pokes fun at the bizarre way she pronounces ‘Christmas’
The Queen of “Quismois” is in on the joke. Camila Cabello hilariously poked fun at her bizarre pronunciation of the word “Christmas” in a new video. “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” the “Havana” singer, 25, tweeted Monday. While in character as a vocal coach, Cabello says in the clip, “OK, so we’re just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me.” The Fifth Harmony alum, dressed as herself, then gives it a try — only to sing, “I’ll be home for quismois.” After several more failed attempts, the coach gives up and tells Cabello with a forced...
Albany Herald
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Digital Release Puts the Guys in the Hot Seat (VIDEO)
We’ll be honest, when HBO Max announced plans to revive Pretty Little Liars with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there was some serious apprehension. Would it be just a Riverdale 2.0? Would it be as stylish as the ABC Family/Freeform hit? Was it even needed?. Turns out, no, no, and yes! It...
Albany Herald
Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' looks a little under-dressed for success
Hulu has carved out an impressive niche of salacious fact-based limited series, including several with a true-crime hook. "Welcome to Chippendales" checks off those boxes, but in a less-appealing package that's surprisingly lifeless, and even with its trashy selling points looks under-dressed for success. The story begins with Indian immigrant...
Comments / 0