Freezing Rain Nightmare Expected Tuesday on Tri-Cities Roads
Out of all the weather I hate to drive in, my least favorite kind is forecast for this Monday night or Tuesday afternoon in Tri-Cities Washington. I am excited, can you tell?. What Dangerous Condition is Forecast for Tri-Cities Tuesday Morning?. Having grown up in the northwest, most driving conditions...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
610KONA
Air Stagnation Warning for Washington Extended to Monday
The National Weather Service extended their air stagnation advisory warning until Monday at 3pm. The North Central region will experience stagnant air, with light winds coming through. Residents should expect cold and very dry air. Any air pollutants will intensify and contribute to poor air quality. Winds are expected to...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
KING-5
Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best
RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
610KONA
Urban/Rural Divide Helped GOP In Oregon’s 5th, Says Political Science Professor
For the first time in a generation, Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is held by a Republican. Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner by about a one-percent margin, becoming the first Oregon Congresswoman of Hispanic descent. Judy Stiegler, Oregon State University Cascades Political Science Professor, said redistricting and the urban-rural divide played a big role in her win earlier this month.
4 Best Songs That Namedrop Tri-Cities In Their Lyrics
You see a lot of American cities get referenced in movies and music. Sleepless in Seattle is a movie that comes to mind and Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" is a classic. I get it, there's something romantic about big cities and they can inspire all sorts of artistic output.
WA sees higher voter turnout but a drop east of the Cascades
A lot of factors go into election victories – from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t. Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Chronicle
Washington Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up For ‘HiVE’ Patrols Across State
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is partnering with allied agencies across the state for “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols throughout November and December in an effort to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, the agency announced Thursday. The four HiVE patrols are scheduled for four Saturdays during the...
KUOW
What we learned from the 2022 midterm elections in Washington state
Most of the elections in Washington state have been called, so now it's time to sit back and take a look at what we've learned from the midterms. KUOW politics editor Catharine Smith breaks it all down with Morning Edition host Angela King. This interview has been edited for clarity.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
washingtonpolicy.org
New test scores find that if the Catholic school system were a state it would rank number one in the nation
The newest results of the prestigious National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show that Washington state public schools have delivered the largest declines in math and reading since NAEP tests started in 1990. Public schools failed to teach nearly four in 10 eighth graders basic math. The decision to close schools for nearly two years seriously harmed the learning of Washington’s 1.1 million public school children. (At the same time, private schools and charter schools opened much sooner.) Especially hard hit is child learning in math, where learning is cumulative.
MyNorthwest.com
Podlodowski reportedly threatened funding to Dems who supported Anderson
The chair of Washington’s Democratic Party reportedly threatened to cut election campaign funding to some state Democrats. The issue is connected to the support of the nonpartisan Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson. Originally published by Axios, State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon said that state chair Tina Podlodowski warned she...
