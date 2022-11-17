ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt

A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Air Stagnation Warning for Washington Extended to Monday

The National Weather Service extended their air stagnation advisory warning until Monday at 3pm. The North Central region will experience stagnant air, with light winds coming through. Residents should expect cold and very dry air. Any air pollutants will intensify and contribute to poor air quality. Winds are expected to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best

RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
WHITE CENTER, WA
610KONA

Urban/Rural Divide Helped GOP In Oregon’s 5th, Says Political Science Professor

For the first time in a generation, Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is held by a Republican. Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner by about a one-percent margin, becoming the first Oregon Congresswoman of Hispanic descent. Judy Stiegler, Oregon State University Cascades Political Science Professor, said redistricting and the urban-rural divide played a big role in her win earlier this month.
OREGON STATE
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
washingtonpolicy.org

New test scores find that if the Catholic school system were a state it would rank number one in the nation

The newest results of the prestigious National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show that Washington state public schools have delivered the largest declines in math and reading since NAEP tests started in 1990. Public schools failed to teach nearly four in 10 eighth graders basic math. The decision to close schools for nearly two years seriously harmed the learning of Washington’s 1.1 million public school children. (At the same time, private schools and charter schools opened much sooner.) Especially hard hit is child learning in math, where learning is cumulative.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Podlodowski reportedly threatened funding to Dems who supported Anderson

The chair of Washington’s Democratic Party reportedly threatened to cut election campaign funding to some state Democrats. The issue is connected to the support of the nonpartisan Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson. Originally published by Axios, State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon said that state chair Tina Podlodowski warned she...
WASHINGTON STATE

