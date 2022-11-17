It's not the streaming that cost you fans Carrie Ann, it's your hosts! First of all, no one can stand Tyra OR Alfonso! And second, think about how racist you now appear, firing Tom & Erin, whom, were doing a great job, especially Tom after being the host since day one, only to be replaced with 2 black hosts?! I thought the show was about famous people in a dance competition, but now it's more about Tyra turning it into her modeling runway & her many outfits!🤦♀️I stream, but I, along with many others, CHOOSE not to watch anymore because of the hosts!
not with the host you I stop watching when you got her as a host plus you move to different channel also I love watching dancing with stars with the old host and cohost
We the fans not everyone can afford to pay for that extra channel after all we all are going through inflation and a lot of us are on a budget. I think the move to disney was a hugh mistake because I am not the only one who fells like this and I bet you lost a lot of fans for your big move me included can't afford the extra cost to watch.
Comments / 8