Watch: Iowa Basketball Players Omaha Postgame
Kris Murray, Ahron Ulis, Patrick McCaffery Discuss Monday's Win
Let’s talk about Deion Sanders and the USF football coaching search
USF fans were buzzing Monday after 247Sports reported that the Bulls have been talking with Deion Sanders about their head coaching job. The site also reported that Colorado has had discussions with Sanders. Both schools — and any others with open jobs — would be foolish not to talk with...
Canutillo boys basketball team looks sharp early in season
If the Canutillo boys basketball team expects to challenge Chapin and Andress for top honors in District 1-5A this season, the health of senior guard Kiki Salmon will be key. Last year, the sharpshooting Salmon, who is now in his third year on the varsity team, missed most of the season with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. But through three games this season, all wins for the Eagles, Salmon has made a difference for...
Enjoy This Version of the Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry. You’ll Soon Miss It.
The expansion of the College Football Playoff will come with a cost—diminishing the drama and meaning of storied rivalries that have helped make the sport great.
Marcus Smart Opens up on Squad After Celtics' Tough Loss Against Bulls
The Boston Celtics' winning streak snapped Monday night after nine games. Boston entered Monday's tilt full of momentum but was unable to overcome a red-hot start by the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine led the way for the Bulls with 28 and 22 points respectively. Nikola Vucevic also ...
Journal & Courier girls soccer all-area team
Teegan Bacon, senior, F, North Montgomery Bacon broke North Montgomery's career record for goals, reaching triple digits with 101 in her career after scoring 33 as a senior. Also had three assists and was named Journal Review girls soccer Player of the Year. Additionally, Bacon was a first-team All-Sagamore Conference and all-district selection....
