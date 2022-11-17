If the Canutillo boys basketball team expects to challenge Chapin and Andress for top honors in District 1-5A this season, the health of senior guard Kiki Salmon will be key. Last year, the sharpshooting Salmon, who is now in his third year on the varsity team, missed most of the season with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. But through three games this season, all wins for the Eagles, Salmon has made a difference for...

CANUTILLO, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO