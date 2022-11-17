ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The El Paso Times

Canutillo boys basketball team looks sharp early in season

If the Canutillo boys basketball team expects to challenge Chapin and Andress for top honors in District 1-5A this season, the health of senior guard Kiki Salmon will be key. Last year, the sharpshooting Salmon, who is now in his third year on the varsity team, missed most of the season with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. But through three games this season, all wins for the Eagles, Salmon has made a difference for...
CANUTILLO, TX
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier girls soccer all-area team

Teegan Bacon, senior, F, North Montgomery Bacon broke North Montgomery's career record for goals, reaching triple digits with 101 in her career after scoring 33 as a senior. Also had three assists and was named Journal Review girls soccer Player of the Year. Additionally, Bacon was a first-team All-Sagamore Conference and all-district selection....
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy