Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
Long-awaited McLaren debut a special day for Piastri
Oscar Piastri says his long-awaited public test debut for McLaren was a special day and gives him a head start on 2023 after completing more than 100 laps at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. Teams could run two cars during Tuesday’s test, provided one was for race drivers...
First entry confirmed for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
German-based Porsche team Manthey will partner with Australian’s EMA Motorsport to start its 2023 season at the Bathurst 12-Hour. The pair will run under the Manthey EMA banner to field a Porsche 991.2 Generation Porsche GT3 R in the Pro class at the February 3-5 event. EMA Motorsport celebrated...
'Perfect' strategy execution in Abu Dhabi nets Leclerc second in points
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari executed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix “perfectly” to beat Sergio Perez to second place in both the race and the drivers’ championship. Perez started on the front row alongside teammate Max Verstappen and Red Bull ran one-two for the first part of the race, keeping Leclerc at a safe distance for a spell. However, the first round of pit stops came with Leclerc starting to close in on Perez and a similar scenario later in the race saw Red Bull call Perez in again while Ferrari made a one-stop strategy work with Leclerc holding the Mexican off by just over a second.
Sargeant feels no extra pressure from U.S. ahead of F1 debut
Logan Sargeant says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the first full-time American on the Formula 1 grid in 15 years after confirmation of his Williams seat for 2023. Sargeant earned the final points needed for his Super License by securing fourth in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, prompting Williams to officially confirm his race seat on Monday. The Floridian will be the first American to race full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007, but Sargeant says that as much as he wants to earn the support of his country next season, he’s not going to let the expectations of others become a distraction.
Hulkenberg's desire for F1 "sort of crept back" in 2022
Nico Hulkenberg says his desire to “kick ass” in Formula 1 returned during the summer and led to him pursuing the Haas seat for 2023. The German lost his drive with Renault at the end of 2019 and joined Aston Martin as reserve, making a number of substitute appearances in 2020 and at the start of this season. While he initially felt comfortable with his position on the periphery, he said that the desire to return full-time became increasingly strong during 2022.
F1 drivers get acquainted with 2023 teams in Abu Dhabi test
A number of 2023 drivers, including Oscar Piastri (pictured), Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg, are getting their first taste of their new teams after switching for the Abu Dhabi test. Teams are running for one final day this year as part of a Pirelli tire test, but unlike previous tests,...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Davies to play in Canada's return
Alphonso Davies will make his World Cup debut in a boost for a Canadian team that will be making its return to soccer's biggest stage for the first time since 1986
Hamilton glad to see the back of 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton feels his failure to finish the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sums up his season and admitted he’s glad to see the back of 2022. The seven-time world champion was running fourth and trying to hold off Carlos Sainz in the closing stages at the Yas Marina Circuit when a suspected hydraulics problem slowed him and forced his retirement with three laps remaining. At the end of a season in which Hamilton finished sixth in the drivers’ championship and failed to win a race for the first time in his career, he said he’s glad to be moving on.
Verstappen caps 2022 F1 season with Abu Dhabi win
Max Verstappen took a comfortable victory at the grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi ahead of a nail-biting battle for second place between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen controlled the race from pole with ease, managing his tires to perfection to make it to the checkered flag with a single pit stop when he’d originally intended to make two.
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. “The truth is, this is a disappointment, a big disappointment,” said Alejandro Pintos, a 36-year-old locksmith who was opening his shop a bit later than usual because he first wanted to watch the game. “This was the match that we had no choice but to win.” Pintos described the national team as being “very disorganized,” something he found particularly frustrating given its 36-match unbeaten streak leading up to the tournament. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but instead suffered one of the biggest World Cup upsets after Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals in Lusail Stadium.
Radical's Tom Drewer reflects on World Finals
The first annual Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook took place two weeks ago in Nevada, with racing at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and off-track events held in the heart of the famous Las Vegas Strip. Bringing together more than 36 drivers from three different countries comprising six different...
Ferrari can use Sainz to pressure Perez in Abu Dhabi - Leclerc
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari should do different strategies between himself and Carlos Sainz to help put pressure on Sergio Perez in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Perez and Leclerc are level on points heading into the final race, with the two drivers fighting to be runner-up in the drivers’ championship this season. Perez starts second alongside Max Verstappen after Red Bull locked out the front row, but Leclerc — who qualified third — says having an all-Ferrari second row provides the team with its own options to attack.
Red Bull teamwork behind front row lock out in Abu Dhabi - Perez
Sergio Perez says teamwork was the key to Red Bull locking out the front row for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, just one week after controversy involving himself and Max Verstappen in Brazil. Verstappen refused to give a position to Perez at the end of the last race at Interlagos,...
McLaughlin lands Good Ranchers backing for 2023
Team Penske has the meats. In a new sponsorship arrangement with the defending NTT IndyCar Series champions, Good Ranchers will debut as the primary partner on Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Chevy at Round 4 at Barber Motorsports Park and other unspecified rounds in 2023 and beyond. “It is an...
