The Chicago Community Bond Fund, a local group working to end pretrial incarceration and the cash bail system, is hosting its seventh annual end of year celebration. Take stock of the group’s trials and tribulations over the past 365 days while enjoying a panel led by Chicago Black Social Cultural Map, dance performances, a disco-influenced set from singer Akenya, and music from DJ Fre. This event runs from 6-9 PM at Hairpin Arts Center (2810 N. Milwaukee)—though an online option (livestream via Zoom) is available too! Tickets are $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO