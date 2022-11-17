Read full article on original website
Upgrade Your Kitchen Setup with These Top Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals—All Under $50
We’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about Thanksgiving dinners and taking inventory of our kitchens. Getting geared up and organized for the holiday season like a pro is a common goal—especially for those hosting gatherings or new house guests this year. Finding the right kitchen helpers can feel like a gift in itself, and thanks to the plethora of early Black Friday deals, you don’t have to wait to save big on them.
How to Grow and Care for a Monstera
Nicknamed the swiss cheese plant, monsteras are hard to miss with their large, distinctive leaves. They've become an iconic tropical houseplant with foliage ranging from emerald to forest green. These vining plants are originally native to rainforests in Central America. For the majority of growers, monsteras are houseplants. But, if you live in USDA Hardiness Zones 9 or 10, these beauties can be grown in your front yard. Outdoors, monsteras can reach up to 60 feet high with leaves spanning two feet long. When grown indoors, their size is much smaller due to container size, variety, and available light.
Types of Gutters: How to Choose the Right Material and Style for Your Home
When designing and maintaining a home, gutters might seem like an afterthought. But they are integral to keeping water and snow away from your roof, attic, and foundation. Although they might seem like a small part of your house, they are vital for protecting its structure. Rain gutters protect the siding, roof, and foundation and help prevent water damage, such as flooding, corrosion, mold and mildew, and foundation settlement.
Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins
One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
How to Keep Rugs from Sliding
An area rug or runner is the perfect way to anchor furniture, create a layered look, and add comfort to your space. While it might fill a room with character or add a cozy textural element, a rug that's not properly secured on the floor can become a hassle, not to mention a safety hazard. Whether it sits on a bare hardwood floor or it’s layered on top of wall-to-wall carpet, here are interior designer-approved tips and tricks to keep your rugs from sliding.
