Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Watch the Cougars-n-Lady Cougars live telecast tonight on WLAF

SUNBRIGHT, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars play the Sunbright Tigers and Lady Tigers tonight on the Tigers newly refurbished hardwood. There’s not JV game, and the girls varsity game tips off at 6:30pm. Watch the telecast live over the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player.
1450wlaf.com

Lady Cougars are back on the winning track

SUNBRIGHT, TN (WLAF) – The Lady Cougars of Campbell County, one shot away from being 3 & 0, returned to the win column on Monday night at Sunbright by winning over the Lady Tigers 67-38. Watch the game and all the highlights HERE on demand from WLAF. Coach Jason...
1450wlaf.com

Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City

Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City passed away on November 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935 to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of LongField Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, cross word puzzles, hidden object books, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids, and she LOVED read her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
1450wlaf.com

Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville

Michael Wayne Lewis, age 67 of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Tennova North Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1955 to the late Howard Lewis Sr. and Betty (Phillips) Kash. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, fishing, football, his dogs, and was a very good billiards player.
1450wlaf.com

Pyro Shows Christmas light show is coming to Freeman Park

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The annual Pyro Shows Christmas light show is almost ready to light up the Christmas spirit. Garrett Hill of Pyro Shows, with help from La Follette Public Works and La Follette Parks and Recreation, begins the second day of about a three-day job to get Freeman Park ready for the Christmas light show.
1450wlaf.com

The Town of Caryville to host Christmas light contest

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy a first-place prize consisting of $300. There is also a $200 prize for second place and $100 for third place. To participate, call the Town of Caryville at 423.562.9478. The deadline to enter is Dec. 19 by noon.
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
wpsdlocal6.com

Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October

TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
