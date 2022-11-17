Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Lake City passed away on November 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935 to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of LongField Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, cross word puzzles, hidden object books, spending time with grandkids and great grandkids, and she LOVED read her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:

