Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: EA Sports Expected to Delay Return of College Football Video Game Until 2024
EA Sports is reportedly going to announce some disheartening news for gamers excited about the return of the company's college football franchise. According to insider Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA will announce Tuesday that it is delaying the release of EA Sports College Football until 2024. Brown added more...
Let’s talk about Deion Sanders and the USF football coaching search
USF fans were buzzing Monday after 247Sports reported that the Bulls have been talking with Deion Sanders about their head coaching job. The site also reported that Colorado has had discussions with Sanders. Both schools — and any others with open jobs — would be foolish not to talk with...
Enjoy This Version of the Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry. You’ll Soon Miss It.
The expansion of the College Football Playoff will come with a cost—diminishing the drama and meaning of storied rivalries that have helped make the sport great.
Bleacher Report
B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Injuries Changing the Race in Week 13
Injuries happen in college football, but it's such a bummer when they do. While no player is more important than another, certain players are more impactful. And the 2022 Heisman Trophy race is starting to feel the disappointing impact of health concerns. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker no longer has a...
Bleacher Report
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled in Wake of Fatal UVA Shooting
The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week. Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Watch: Iowa Basketball Players Omaha Postgame
Kris Murray, Ahron Ulis, Patrick McCaffery Discuss Monday's Win
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: What We Are Thankful for in College Football
This week, the finest of weeks, is about food, football and family. It is also a week to be thankful for what we have. In college football, there is much to appreciate. Well, unless you're a Texas A&M fan. Then maybe you might want to sit this one out. But...
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 12
When you're an invested fan, every game is important. But when stakes are undeniably high, nerves hit another level. Especially when the difference between a win and a loss hinges on the foot of a kicker. In these moments, the player who often spends the least amount of time on...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only two weeks old, but it's never too early to start thinking about March Madness. And with this year's Final Four being held in Houston, it sure is something that Texas and Houston are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds in our projected NCAA tournament field.
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction
The Tennessee Volunteers lost their shot at qualifying for the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Tennessee fell on the road to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game in which it could not stop Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks offense. Josh Heupel's team was two victories away from the playoff...
Bleacher Report
Hendon Hooker's Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Tennessee's Loss to South Carolina
Hendon Hooker's Tennessee career is over. announced the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's loss to South Carolina, ending his season. "Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," the announcement said.
Bleacher Report
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Denies Auburn Rumors on Twitter: 'That's News to Me'
Lane Kiffin may eventually end up as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but it's apparently news to him that he will accept the position as soon as Friday. Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News reported Kiffin will step down as coach of Ole Miss on Friday after Thursday's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State so he can join the Tigers. Sokoloff also noted Auburn hasn't "officially offered the job to anyone yet."
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?
Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report
4-Star QB Marcus Stokes Loses Florida Scholarship Offer After Rapping N-Word in Video
The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the N-word in a social media post, per TMZ Sports. A two-second clip showed the white player singing along to a rap song featuring the N-word in his car, leading to backlash online.
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality
With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report
CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
Bleacher Report
Police: NMSU CBB Player Mike Peake 'Lured' to Campus Ahead of Fatal Shooting
Four University of Mexico students allegedly conspired to lure New Mexico State men's basketball player Mike Peake to campus and assault him when a deadly shooting broke out on the New Mexico campus early Saturday morning, police said in a statement. Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis after the...
Bleacher Report
5-Star Guard Prospect AJ Johnson Commits to Texas over Louisville, LSU, USC, More
AJ Johnson is heading to Texas. The 5-star combo guard announced his intention to play for the Longhorns next season, choosing Texas over Louisville, USC, LSU and several other high-profile offers. “I’m going to Texas,” Johnson said, per Joe Tipton of On3.com. “I chose Texas because I have seen what...
Bleacher Report
Michigan State's Jagger Joshua Says Ohio State Hockey Player Used Racial Slur
Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on the Michigan State men's hockey team, said an Ohio State player directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a Nov. 11 game between the Big Ten teams. Joshua released a statement Monday:. "On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State,...
Bleacher Report
Taylor Heinicke to Remain Commanders' QB1; Carson Wentz Informed of Move
Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Sunday after a win over the Houston Texans. Earlier Sunday, it was reported Heinicke would keep the job "as he continues to play well and the team keeps winning," according to ESPN's John Keim.
Comments / 0