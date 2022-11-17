ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled in Wake of Fatal UVA Shooting

The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week. Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: What We Are Thankful for in College Football

This week, the finest of weeks, is about food, football and family. It is also a week to be thankful for what we have. In college football, there is much to appreciate. Well, unless you're a Texas A&M fan. Then maybe you might want to sit this one out. But...
Bleacher Report

B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 12

When you're an invested fan, every game is important. But when stakes are undeniably high, nerves hit another level. Especially when the difference between a win and a loss hinges on the foot of a kicker. In these moments, the player who often spends the least amount of time on...
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only two weeks old, but it's never too early to start thinking about March Madness. And with this year's Final Four being held in Houston, it sure is something that Texas and Houston are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds in our projected NCAA tournament field.
Bleacher Report

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Denies Auburn Rumors on Twitter: 'That's News to Me'

Lane Kiffin may eventually end up as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but it's apparently news to him that he will accept the position as soon as Friday. Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News reported Kiffin will step down as coach of Ole Miss on Friday after Thursday's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State so he can join the Tigers. Sokoloff also noted Auburn hasn't "officially offered the job to anyone yet."
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality

With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report

CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
Bleacher Report

Michigan State's Jagger Joshua Says Ohio State Hockey Player Used Racial Slur

Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on the Michigan State men's hockey team, said an Ohio State player directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a Nov. 11 game between the Big Ten teams. Joshua released a statement Monday:. "On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State,...

