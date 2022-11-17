Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: The Fiery Saga Reaches Its Conclusion In ‘Dark Spaces– Wildfire’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dark Spaces: Wildfire #5 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Andworld Design. ‘It was a crazy plan. They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it’s...
comicon.com
Red (Skull) Alert: Previewing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #3
“Hallelujah, it’s raining skulls—Red Skulls, that is! With an unending swarm of Red Skull LMDs on the loose, the Avengers have one last chance to turn the tide before they’re completely overwhelmed—even if that means teaming up with the original Red Skull to do it. Dive right in, dear reader, and get swept away by the action!”
comicon.com
Skybound Comet Reveals A New Look Extended Preview For Marc Smith’s ‘Scurry’ Graphic Novel
Skybound Comet has revealed a new extended 12-page preview for its forthcoming Middle Grade graphic novel, Scurry, from Mac Smith. The first-ever collection of the smash-hit webcomic in a complete volume. It will be available everywhere books are sold February 2023. “Scurry depicts a world in which humanity has disappeared,...
comicon.com
Liam Vickers’ ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 2 Releases On YouTube
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. Episode 2 explores more of the characters and world and I can’t wait to see how the series develops as a whole.
comicon.com
A Game For The Fate Of The World: Previewing ‘G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero’ #300
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #300, out tomorrow from writer Larry Hama, artists SL Gallant and Maria Keane, colorist J. Brown, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘All In, Part 5! This is it! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Mysteries Of A Ruined World In ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they’ll need...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews For Your Reading Pleasure
Another handful of comic book reviews for you to read through on this crisp November day. Well, here in the UK at least. Have a gander and see if you agree or disagree with our discerning reviewers. Maybe there will be a title in there that takes your fancy as a result. and if so, go support your local comic book store.
Comments / 0