comicon.com

Preview: The Fiery Saga Reaches Its Conclusion In ‘Dark Spaces– Wildfire’ #5

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dark Spaces: Wildfire #5 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Andworld Design. ‘It was a crazy plan. They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it’s...
Red (Skull) Alert: Previewing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #3

“Hallelujah, it’s raining skulls—Red Skulls, that is! With an unending swarm of Red Skull LMDs on the loose, the Avengers have one last chance to turn the tide before they’re completely overwhelmed—even if that means teaming up with the original Red Skull to do it. Dive right in, dear reader, and get swept away by the action!”
Liam Vickers’ ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 2 Releases On YouTube

Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. Episode 2 explores more of the characters and world and I can’t wait to see how the series develops as a whole.
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews For Your Reading Pleasure

Another handful of comic book reviews for you to read through on this crisp November day. Well, here in the UK at least. Have a gander and see if you agree or disagree with our discerning reviewers. Maybe there will be a title in there that takes your fancy as a result. and if so, go support your local comic book store.

