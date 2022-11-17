Read full article on original website
Trial date set for Evansville attempted murder suspect
A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with attempted murder. During a hearing in court on Monday, 25-year-old Trevon Brown's trial date was set for April 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened...
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill Road in Evansville on Friday. Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville. A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill...
Police: Madisonville man assaults officers after escaping from custody
A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was being arrested on a warrant is facing new charges after escaping from custody and assaulting officers during his arrest, accord to authorities. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Broadway Street early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when...
42-Year-Old Woman Accused of Punching 3-Year-Old Boy Out of Nowhere, Claiming He Disrespected Her
A 42-year-old woman in Indiana was arrested after she allegedly punched a 3-year-old boy, claiming he disrespected her by calling her a derogatory name. Laticia Marie Sharp was taken into custody on Friday evening and charged with one count of battery by an adult on a person less than 14-years-old, a felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville
Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spalding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
USPS employee caught in Henderson with 10 pounds of marijuana, stolen mail, police say
A United States Postal Service employee was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky, after being caught with a large amount of marijuana and stolen mail, police say. Authorities said Monday that investigators with multiple agencies saw 28-year-old Destiny Thomas, a USPS employee, deliver a package to her home on North Elm Street.
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old
Authorities say an Evansville woman has been arrested for punching a 3-year-old. Officers were sent to a home on North Elliot Street at 1:09 p.m. on November 18th for a domestic battery in progress. When officers arrived, they say Laticia Sharp had already left. She was later found hiding behind...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Evansville Police warn shoppers of uptick in thefts during the holidays
With the holiday season here, authorities in Evansville, Indiana are warning of an uptick in shoppers being targeted by thieves. A new warning from the Evansville Police Department issued Monday says that thefts of wallets and credit cards have recently increased with more people out shopping for the holidays. EPD...
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
Man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Highway 41 in Evansville
A 35-year-old Evansville man is dead after being hit by a driver on Highway 41. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that 35-year-old Herbert Moore died at the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to authorities, Moore was hit by a driver on Highway 41 near Washington...
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Evansville man who pleaded guilty to dealing meth sentenced to federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Evansville drug dealer who pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Gene Goodwin, 32, was arrested in March 2021. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that, according to court documents, police went to Goodwin's sister's house on a...
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring […]
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
