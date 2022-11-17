ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

