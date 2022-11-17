ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
E! News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.

