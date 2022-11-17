Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’
Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo
Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments
Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism over taking Ben Affleck's last name: 'I'm very much in control'
Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will...
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast
Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
