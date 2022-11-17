ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Minor injuries reported in six-car crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Six vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to I-91 near Exits 25 and 26 in Wethersfield after 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash. This was one of several crashes reported on Connecticut highways Wednesday, the morning after the first snow of the season. The crash caused miles of traffic backups and delays lasted until before 10 a.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

A Ford commercial truck was parked on the right shoulder of I-91 when it was hit by a Rocky Hill man, 66, in a Mercedes-Benz. The Rocky Hill man then re-entered the roadway and hit a tractor-trailer in the right lane, state police said.

Then a Mazda driven by an East Hartford man slowed down for the crash and was rear-ended by a commercial vehicle from a trashing hauling company. The Mazda then rear-ended a Nissan driven by an 83-year-old Cromwell man after being hit from behind, state police said.

The driver of the Mazda and a passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old East Hartford girl, were transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was also transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. He was found at fault for the crash and received infractions for traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain a proper lane, state police said.

Occupants of the Ford commercial vehicle, trash-hauling vehicle, tractor-trailer and Nissan were not injured in the crash.

