Lehigh Valley wrestling: Top 10 dates to remember

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Offseason training, weight certifications, and paperwork (hopefully) are done.

The real sweat starts Friday with the first day of the high school wrestling season.

Starting today and continuing well into December, there will be daily postings on the Lehigh Valley wrestling scene.

First up: A look at 10 important dates for the 2022-23 season:

Here are 10 dates to remember

(In chronological order)

1. Friday, Dec. 2 : First day of the regular season

2. Monday, Jan. 30 : Colonial League tournament at Catasauqua

3. Saturday, Feb. 4 : District 11 team tournament at Freedom

4. Monday, Feb. 6 : PIAA first-round of team tournament

5. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11 : PIAA team tournament at Hershey’s Giant Center

6. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18 : Ray Nunamaker Memorial Junior Varsity Wrestling Classic at East Stroudsburg South

7. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19 : Tony Iasiello Memorial Junior High Wrestling Classic at Parkland

8. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25 : District 11 individual wrestling (2A at Liberty; 3A at Freedom)

9. Friday-Saturday, March 3-4 : Northeast Regional wrestling (2A at Freedom; 3A at Liberty)

10. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11 : PIAA wrestling at Hershey’s Giant Center

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

