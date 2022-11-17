ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

920 ESPN

Barstool's Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
New Jersey players on the U.S. World Cup team

The eyes of the sporting world are on Qatar as the World Cup gets underway; the US is in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England. When the US Mens National Team takes to the pitch, a couple of Garden State players could see time (we won’t know it either one is starting until the games start). The US plays Wales in their first game.
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey.

