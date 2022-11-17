Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Virginia and Virginia Tech football game canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Virginia and Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26 has been canceled in the wake of the devastating loss of three UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The ACC announced the decision on Monday night following communication...
cbs19news
Fourth-year 5K and memorial three-mile run held
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- What is usually intended as a post-football season run, was dedicated to three University of Virginia football players who lost their lives less than a week ago. “We all know how it is to lose someone, and just having empathy and solidarity here as a...
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
cbs19news
UVA police investigating threatening emails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department reports it has received more threatening emails. On Saturday, the police department tweeted about a threatening email that was related to that day’s memorial service at the John Paul Jones Arena. On Monday, the department reported that it...
cbs19news
Hollins released from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia football player hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting has been released from the hospital. Brenda Hollins, the mother of Mike Hollins, tweeted on Monday morning that her son has been discharged. Mike was shot in the back during the Nov. 13...
cbs19news
A week of remembrance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday at John Paul Johns Arena, there was a memorial to celebrate the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry. The three University of Virginia football players were killed in the shooting that occurred on Grounds on Nov. 13. Throughout...
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
cbs19news
UVA football players celebrate lives of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- On another Saturday afternoon, Virginia players were supposed to gather at Scott Stadium to play another game with their teammates and friends Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. Instead they gathered at John Paul Jones Arena to memorialize them and to not remember...
cbs19news
Boat landing closes for renovation
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A boat landing in Palmyra is closed for the next four months. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources closed its boat landing on Route 53 in Palmyra for renovations on Monday. The improved boat landing is expected to open in the spring. Anyone with...
cbs19news
Virginia downs American to move to 5-0
WASHINGTON, DC. (CBS19 SPORT)-- The UVA women's basketball team capped their road trip with a 74-60 win over American to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2015. In just their first 5 games UVA women's basketball has already tied last year's win record. American started off strong making...
cbs19news
Committee preparing to make recommendations on renaming Clark, Venable elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville committee is close to making a decision regarding the names of two city schools. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee was created in 2020, including teachers, parents, administrators and members of the community. It is finalizing its recommendations for the future...
cbs19news
Holiday Market returns this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Holiday Market is coming back for another year this weekend. The outdoor market, featuring more than 100 vendors, will take place every Saturday between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17. Handmade and homegrown items will be available for purchase, ranging from baked goods, decorations, crafts...
cbs19news
UVA rockets up to No. 5 in AP poll after emotional week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- An emotional week for the UVA men's basketball team ended with a championship in Las Vegas and saw the Cavaliers rocket up into the top-five in the latest AP Top-25 rankings. Virginia soared up to No. 5 in the AP poll released on Monday, eleven...
cbs19news
Area government offices, services closing for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who needs to take care of business with their locality’s government needs to do so by 12 p.m. Wednesday. Several area governments are closing their offices at that time and they will remain closed until Nov. 28. Other community facilities will also be...
cbs19news
Brinson advances to semi-finals on 'Big Brunch'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local chef is now a semi-finalist in a competition airing on HBO Max. Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts AB is participating in The Big Brunch. The show aims to highlight chefs with a social impact mission, of which 10 from across the country were...
cbs19news
Beekman named ACC Player of the Week after Vegas showing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Reece Beekman walked off the court in Las Vegas with Most Valuable Player honors and arrived back in Charlottesville with more honors waiting. The UVA junior guard was named the ACC Player of the Week following a standout showing at the Continental Tire Main Event,...
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
cbs19news
UVA women's soccer rallies for double overtime
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's soccer team keeps dancing as they rallied against Penn State for the 3-2 win on double overtime. Penn State got on the board first on a beautiful connection from Ally Schlegel to Payton Linnehan. Linnehan cut to her left and managed to get the ball around a diving Virginia keeper and picked the ball back up before putting her chance past another Virginia defender and in at the back post.
cbs19news
Greene County teacher named Shenandoah Region Librarian of the Year
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Leah Talbert has been a teacher at William Monroe High School for four years. While there, she has made a significant impact on the lives of the students she teaches. Principal Kathryn Brunelle describes Talbert as a fantastic librarian, but also as someone who...
