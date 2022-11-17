ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

920 ESPN

Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey

MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back

MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline. According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area

As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
QUEENS, NY
Princeton, NJ
