Joe Biden turns 80: Here are the 4 other presidents elected over age 65

On Sunday President Joe Biden turned 80 years old, becoming the first octogenarian American president. “I think it’s important for people – it’s a legitimate question to ask about my age,” Biden said to USA Today in 2020. “Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide.”
Live Wire: Tom Petty estate to Kari Lake: Cease and desist using ‘Won’t Back Down’

The estate of Tom Petty issued a cease and desist to Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake recently lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs but has refused to concede. In recent posts to her social media accounts, Lake has been using Petty’s hit “I Won’t Back Down” to apparently show her resolve. Petty’s publisher Wixen Music Publishing took exception to the use of the song, writing, in part: “Using his music to promote yourself and your despicable cause is revolting and antithetical to everything that Tom and his music stand for and mean to millions of people”
ARIZONA STATE
