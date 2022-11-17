ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey

MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back

MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline. According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?

The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area

As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
QUEENS, NY
New Jersey players on the U.S. World Cup team

The eyes of the sporting world are on Qatar as the World Cup gets underway; the US is in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England. When the US Mens National Team takes to the pitch, a couple of Garden State players could see time (we won’t know it either one is starting until the games start). The US plays Wales in their first game.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues

MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
MAHWAH, NJ
Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban

TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Sinatra, Bruce … Jonas Brothers? Most popular Christmas songs by NJ artists

For some it's still too early, but many across New Jersey are already listening to nonstop Christmas music at this point in the year. The Garden State is no stranger to iconic Christmas classics, even whole albums full of them. The 1957 LP "A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra" was certified platinum, signifying sales of more than a million units, by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2003.
