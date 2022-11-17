Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back
MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline. According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them...
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
How they voted: NJ Assembly approves new limits on carrying guns
TRENTON – Legislation that seeks to establish new rules and limits for the carrying of concealed handguns in New Jersey cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Assembly passed it after more than an hour and a half of tense debate. Scroll down to see the list of how...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
920 ESPN
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
920 ESPN
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area
As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
New Jersey players on the U.S. World Cup team
The eyes of the sporting world are on Qatar as the World Cup gets underway; the US is in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England. When the US Mens National Team takes to the pitch, a couple of Garden State players could see time (we won’t know it either one is starting until the games start). The US plays Wales in their first game.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
The favorite Thanksgiving stuffing of NJ is actually too obvious
This is probably an unpopular opinion but stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I’m not a turkey fan which is usually the highlight of the holiday dinner, but not in my book. My mom makes the best cornbread stuffing. She throws some sausage in there so you get...
Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues
MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
NJ wants more renewable energy — but grid needs upgrades to handle
TRENTON – State energy regulators are moving full speed ahead with some of a consultant’s recommendations for modernizing New Jersey’s power grid – but only half-speed with the more far-reaching suggestions. The 107-page report from Guidehouse included nine recommendations. The Board of Public Utilities is proposing...
Sinatra, Bruce … Jonas Brothers? Most popular Christmas songs by NJ artists
For some it's still too early, but many across New Jersey are already listening to nonstop Christmas music at this point in the year. The Garden State is no stranger to iconic Christmas classics, even whole albums full of them. The 1957 LP "A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra" was certified platinum, signifying sales of more than a million units, by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2003.
920 ESPN
Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
727
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://920espnnewjersey.com/
Comments / 0