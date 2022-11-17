Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria celebrates new building
(Alexandria, MN)--Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate its new building located at 1705 Broadway Street. The new convenience store offers more space, more fuel pumps outside, and a special diesel fueling station. Inside offers a fresh blend machine, fresh rolls from Roers Family Bakery, Minnesota apparel, a coffee bar with an espresso machine and bean-to-cup coffee, a self-checkout lane, a mural painted by an Alexandria graduate, and more. It will continue its previous services of broasted chicken, propane fill and delivery, and more.
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Melanie K. “One Cool Chick” McKale-Omang, 52
Melanie K. “One Cool Chick” McKale-Omang, 52 of Starbuck, died on Friday, November 18th. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 2nd at the Church in the Pines in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowy roadways leads to three people being injured in Douglas County
(La Grand Township, MN)--A crash on Friday night has left three people injured in Douglas County. The crash took place on the Highway 114 to eastbound I-94 ramp in La Grand Township west of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and say a freightliner tow truck,...
boreal.org
Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
fergusnow.com
‘Elevate’ to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, will be celebrating an e-commerce grand opening on Wednesday, November 16th. While their physical location will be at 214 E. Lincoln Ave, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup.. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Event Center opens to the public
(Willmar MN-) One of the last facets of the Invest in Willmar projects is complete and opens to the public on Monday. With the weather turning cold and wintry, Willmar Parks and Rec Director Rob Baumgarn says the new indoor event center is a "dream come true"... Your browser does...
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
Richmond Man Sentenced for Crimes Against Multi-Racial Family
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a multi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer was given a prison term of eight years and nine months. He gets credit for having served a year and four months in the county jail. In September, a jury found Beyer guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
bonanzavalleyvoice.com
Belgrade-Brooten police department call volume climbs
In his October report to the Belgrade-Brooten Joint Police Board, Chief Casey Jansky said that his department's call volumes are up a fair amount from this point in 2021 but appear lower than what 2020 brought. "We are currently at 1,650 incident complaint reports for the year," said Jansky. "Last...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Changes coming in Kandiyohi County government
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials are getting ready for some changes in government coming up after the 1st of the year. County Board Chair Corky Berg says current County Administrator Larry Kleindl will be retiring in late February, and will be working with new County Administrator Kelsey Baker... Your browser...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County
(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
Comments / 0