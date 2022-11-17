Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapter’ Cast Talk Reuniting & What to Expect in New Show (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a featurette of the cast of its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapter. Serving as a continuation of The Best Man film franchise, the series is directed by film franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee. It will showcase the evolution of Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby. It will also feature the shifting relationship between the group of friends, old grievances will surface, and multiple stages of the midlife experience will be on full display.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Firebuds’ Sneak Peek: Lou Diamond Phillips Sings in Christmas Episode (VIDEO)
There’s nothing like spending time with your family and seasonal songs for the holidays — and that’s exactly what you get in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Christmas episode of Disney Junior’s Firebuds. The network’s newest animated series features several members of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woody Harrelson and Michael J Fox drank a cobra blood whiskey cocktail during wild Thailand trip
Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox once drake cobra blood together in Thailand. The 'Natural Born Killers' actor shared a wild story from his friendship with the 'Back To The Future' star before presenting him with an honorary Oscar at the 13th Annual Governors Awards over the weekend. Speaking to...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals
The holiday season is upon us, which means Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things is now available. Every year during the holiday season, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host releases a highly-anticipated curation of gift ideas to add to your shopping list. To kick things off, Winfrey showed off one of the 104 items on her list via the Oprah Daily Instagram page. In the new photo, the media mogul is all smiles while posing on a beautiful green landscape. “Oprah is a longtime jumpsuit devotee. ‘It’s my living, working, traveling uniform,’ she says. That’s because, as she has aptly pointed out,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Michael Myers actor James Winburn dead aged 85
Actor James Winburn, who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 ‘Halloween’ film, has died aged 85. James – also a famed Hollywood stuntman – is believed to have passed over the weekend from an undisclosed health issue, but his passing only emerged on Monday. (21.11.22)
Jess Gonchor (‘White Noise’ production designer): The film’s pivotal 1980s supermarket was ‘the longest set I’ve ever worked on’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from...
WFMZ-TV Online
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 21-27.
Comments / 0