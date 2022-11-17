ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

New restaurant serving up second chances

BEAUMONT — A new restaurant about to open in Beaumont is serving up more than food. Rex's Chicken is offering employment opportunities to people who've had brushes with the law. Skylar Williams reports, the staff says it's a chance to help people turn their lives around and contribute.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive

BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after collision with truck in Groves

GROVES — A motorcycle driver has died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital following a collision in Groves. The motorcycle and an 18 wheeler collided at about 2 p.m. Sunday at FM 366 and 39th Street in Groves. Detective Chris Robin with the Groves Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 the...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Lamar University fires head football coach

BEAUMONT — Lamar University has fired its head football coach, Blane Morgan, after three seasons that resulted in a record of 5-23 (.179), and a 3-16 mark (.158) in conference play. "We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy