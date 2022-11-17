Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO