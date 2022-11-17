Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Popular now open in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)
Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
It’s Sushi (Roseville)
Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported.
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
Roseville Profiles in Business: California Recovery Center
Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville. California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA
A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Sacramento Observer
Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned
Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
