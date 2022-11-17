ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC10

La Popular now open in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)

Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Profiles in Business: California Recovery Center

Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville. California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.
ROSEVILLE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA

A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
MONTEREY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
Sacramento Observer

Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned

Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA

