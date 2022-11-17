Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Prepare to ‘Jingle & Mingle’ in Downtown Muscatine on December 2
Downtown Muscatine is set to feature six total blocks of holiday entertainment, shopping, friends, and refreshments from over 30 different organizations on Friday, December 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This holiday extravaganza is free to attend and has an array of activities in store for attendees of all ages...
voiceofmuscatine.com
City offices closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving; changes to refuse, recycling collection schedule
City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Thursday (Nov. 24) and Friday (Nov. 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Monday (Nov. 28). Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday and the City of Muscatine urges everyone to use extra caution and plan enough...
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Richard E. ‘Rick’ Ash
Richard E. ‘Rick’ Ash, 74, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Premier Estates. Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Rick’s honor, in care of his wife Chris Ash. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
