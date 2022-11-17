Read full article on original website
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62 of Burton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton)...
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Damon P. Nick, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon P. Nick, age 62, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. Damon was born July 26, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos. He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Dallas Gene Goodworth, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas Gene Goodworth, born March 24, 1954 (68), passed in peace and comfort at CHC at the Ridge after a decline in health due to Vascular Dementia on Friday, November 18. Dallas was the son of John and Dorothy Goodworth, Vienna, Ohio. Dallas graduated...
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
Arthur H. White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. White, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Caprice Health Care. Artie was born on March 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur R. and Dorothy James White. A man of faith, Artie attended Venture Church. A lifelong resident...
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
Catherine Agnes McCammon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth...
Karimeh Rafidi, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karimeh Rafidi, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Briarfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karimeh was born January 29, 1929, in El Bireh, Palestine, the daughter of Izzat and Hilwa Rafidi and later came to the United States in...
Weather trivia to share with your family this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving week is here and the weather is improving just in time!. A wide variety of weather outcomes have happened through the years for this fall holiday here in Youngstown, Ohio. Here are some fun weather trivia facts that you can “talk turkey” with during your Thanksgiving. An...
Carla Ann Kratsas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Ann Kratsas, 71, passed away on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Carla was born January 9, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Cargill Underwood. Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South...
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
Jane Elna Widowfield, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elna Widowfield, age 84, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1937, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. George D. Cameron...
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
Larry Lee Linn, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman. Larry...
Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lynn Flowers-Gordon, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:21 a.m. in the ICU of UH St. John Medical Center. She was 41 years old. Connie was born in Warren, Ohio on December 18, 1980, the daughter of Hubert H. and...
Timothy J. Shellenberger, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Shellenberger, age 69, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Community Care Center in Alliance. He was born October 20, 1953 to the late Wilmont and Betty (Grove) Shellenberger. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sherry Carlton and...
